Fact Fire's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and YouTube earnings in November 2022

Neeraj Shaw is a content creator whose popularity has soared thanks to his YouTube Shorts about Free Fire and its MAX version. He is commonly known as Fact Fire, which is the name of his main YouTube channel.

Fact Fire has 6.02 million subscribers and 778 million views on his primary channel. He also has 84k followers on Facebook and 208k followers on Instagram.

Fact Fire’s Free Fire MAX ID, guild, rank, and stats

Fact Fire's Free Fire MAX ID is 887955652, and his IGN is “FACT FIRE.” He is the leader of the Fire Army guild, whose ID is 3005498817.

At the moment, the YouTuber is ranked Gold IV and Platinum IV in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. His stats are listed below:

BR Career

Fact Fire's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Fact Fire has played 1927 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 141 of them, resulting in a win rate of 7.31%. He has bagged 3929 kills and 1379 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.20 and a headshot percentage of 35.10%.

The content creator has also participated in 2318 duo matches and has won on 219 occasions, translating to a win rate of 9.44%. With 4109 kills and 1005 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 1.96 and a headshot percentage of 24.46%.

Additionally, Fact Fire has competed in 5879 squad matches, and his team has secured victories in 1171 of them, making his win rate 19.91%. He has registered 17118 frags and 4921 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.64 and a headshot percentage of 28.75%.

BR Ranked

Fact Fire's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Fact Fire has not played any solo or duo matches in the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season.

The YouTuber has competed in three ranked squad matches but has no victories to his name. With 15 kills and six headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 5.00 and a headshot percentage of 40.00% in the mode.

CS Career

Fact Fire's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Fact Fire has played 4624 Clash Squad matches in Free Fire MAX, winning 2591 and recording a win rate of 56.03%. He has 23606 kills and 8823 headshots, resulting in a KDA of 1.88 and a headshot percentage of 37.38%.

Note: Fact Fire’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (November 3, 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Fact Fire’s YouTube earnings

Earnings of Fact Fire from his main YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Fact Fire’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $1.7k and $27.2k. Meanwhile, his yearly income is reported to be between $20.4k and $326.5k.

Fact Fire’s YouTube channel

Neeraj Shaw has been creating YouTube Shorts and other content related to Free Fire for quite some time now. There are currently more than 580 videos on his primary channel, with the most popular one acquiring 19 million views.

Fact Fire has gained 80k subscribers in the last month. The cumulative view count on the channel has also increased by 6.802 million in the same period.

The content creator also runs another YouTube channel called Fire Army. It currently has 141k subscribers and 1.135 million views.

Poll : 0 votes