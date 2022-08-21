Fact Fire's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

Neeraj Shaw, aka Fact Fire, has made a name for himself as a well-known Indian content creator due to the videos he has uploaded based on Garena Free Fire. Over the past few years, he has consistently uploaded short clips and built up a commendable fan following.

According to current statistics, Fact Fire features a subscriber count of 5.75 million and a view count of over 738 million. He further has 138 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

Fact Fire’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Free Fire MAX ID of Fact Fire is 887955652. He is ranked Platinum IV and Platinum II in Battle Royale and Clash Squad, respectively.

The stats ensured by him are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Fact Fire's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Fact Fire has made 1925 appearances in the solo mode and has come out on top on 141 occasions, converting to a win rate of 7.32%. He has garnered 3927 kills and 1379 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.20 and a headshot percentage of 35.12%.

Within the duo matches, he has 2317 participations and has remained unbeaten in 219, retaining a win rate of 9.45%. There are 4109 frags and 1005 headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 1.96 and a headshot percentage of 24.46%.

The player has also featured in 5869 squad games and has bettered foes on 1169 occasions, possessing a win rate of 19.91%. He has 17094 kills with 4912 headshots at a K/D ratio of 3.64 and a headshot percentage of 28.74%.

Ranked stats

Fact Fire's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Looking at the current ranked season, Fact Fire has played two squad matches but has failed to get a win. He has one kill with no headshot for a K/D ratio of 0.50.

Meanwhile, the content creator is yet to play ranked matches in the solo and duo modes.

CS Career

Fact Fire's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Regarding the Clash Squad game mode, Fact Fire has played 4539 games and has 2542 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of precisely 56.00%. He has 23137 eliminations and 8699 headshots for a KDA of 1.88 and a headshot percentage of 37.60%.

Note: Fact Fire’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (21 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Fact Fire’s earnings from YouTube

Specifics about Fact Fire's earnings from his channel (Image via Social Blade)

Fact Fire’s monthly and yearly income through his channel lies between $10.2K - $163.6K and $122.7K - $2 million, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Neeraj Shaw has been uploading videos to the Fact Fire YouTube channel for quite some time now and has amassed great numbers. His oldest video was uploaded in June 2021, and he presently has over 550 uploads, the most popular of which has 16 million views.

According to Social Blade, Fact Fire has acquired 270 thousand subscribers and 40.895 million views in the last 30 days.

Furthermore, his second channel, Fire Army, has over 142 thousand subscribers and 1.1 million views.

