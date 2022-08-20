Rockstar Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Rockstar Gaming is well-known for his Free Fire content on YouTube. The majority of the videos he uploads are YouTube Shorts and other similar short clips.

The channel, also called Rockstar Gaming, boasts a subscriber count of 3.22 million. The content creator has 34.3K followers on Instagram.

Rockstar Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Rockstar Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 262351938. He is ranked Grandmaster in the Battle Royale mode and Heroic in the Clash Squad mode.

Rockstar Gaming's stats in the game are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Rockstar Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Rockstar Gaming has competed in 1541 solo matches and has won on 277 occasions, making his win rate 17.97%. He has secured 4657 frags and 1048 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.68 and a headshot percentage of 22.50%.

The YouTuber has also played 3472 duo matches and has 730 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 21.02%. With 8906 kills and 1617 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.25 and a headshot percentage of 18.16%.

Rockstar Gaming has featured in 11447 squad matches and has registered 2614 wins, resulting in a win rate of 22.83%. He has 31785 kills and 6522 headshots to his name, with a K/D ratio of 3.60 and a headshot percentage of 20.52%.

Ranked stats

Rockstar Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Rockstar Gaming has played two duo matches in the ongoing ranked season but has not secured any victories. He has accumulated three kills and two headshots, making his K/D ratio 1.50 and his headshot percentage 66.67%.

The content creator has also participated in 436 ranked squad matches and has recorded 99 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 22.70%. He has 1267 frags and 268 headshots at a K/D ratio of 3.76 and a headshot percentage of 21.15%.

CS Career

Rockstar Gaming's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Rockstar Gaming has played 5724 Clash Squad matches and has 3326 victories to his name, making his win rate 58.11%. He has recorded 25534 kills and 8693 headshots, maintaining a KDA of 1.73 and a headshot percentage of 34.04%.

Note: Rockstar Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (20 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Rockstar Gaming’s monthly income

Rockstar Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Rockstar Gaming’s monthly income reportedly lies in the range of $12.8K and $204.2K. His yearly earnings are projected to be between $153.1K and $2.4 million. (Source: Social Blade)

Rockstar Gaming's YouTube channel

Rockstar Gaming’s oldest YouTube video was posted in October 2020. Since then, he has uploaded a wide range of videos. He now has 426 uploads on the channel.

Rockstar Gaming’s videos have 517 million views combined. The most popular video on the channel boasts 18 million views.

According to Social Blade, Rockstar Gaming has witnessed significant growth in the last 30 days, acquiring 450K subscribers and 51.038 million views.

