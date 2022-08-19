TSG Legend’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Bhavesh Lakhwani, popularly known as TSG Legend, is an established figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He is an esports athlete who represents TSG Army, a team that has won multiple tournaments, including the Booyah Open 2021 and the Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series Season 2.

Apart from his professional esports endeavors, TSG Legend creates a lot of content on YouTube. At the time of writing, his channel, also called TSG Legend, has 1.2 million subscribers. Additionally, he has 214K followers on Instagram.

TSG Legend's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

TSG Legend’s Free Fire MAX ID is 212425313. He is ranked Platinum IV and Gold II in BR-Ranked and CS-Ranked, respectively.

TSG Legend's stats in the game as of 19 August 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

TSG Legend's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Legend has played 1750 solo matches and has emerged victorious on 129 occasions, making his win rate 7.37%. He has 3578 kills and 977 headshots to his name, with a K/D ratio of 2.21 and a headshot percentage of 27.31%.

The esports athlete has also participated in 1654 duo matches and has won 223 times, translating to a win rate of 13.48%. He has recorded 3867 frags and 1082 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.70 and a headshot percentage of 27.98%.

TSG Legend has featured in 18054 squad matches and has secured 2721 Booyahs, boasting a win rate of 15.07%. He has 48117 kills and 19214 headshots to his name, making his K/D ratio 3.14 and his headshot percentage 39.93%.

Ranked stats

TSG Legend has not played many ranked games (Image via Garena)

TSG Legend has played only one ranked squad match in the ongoing ranked season, failing to secure a win. He has seven kills with no headshots, which translates to a K/D ratio of 7.00.

The content creator has not played any ranked duo or solo matches.

CS Career

TSG Legend's stats in Clash Squad (Image via Garena)

TSG Legend has competed in 5060 Clash Squad matches and has secured 3137 victories, maintaining a win rate of 62.00%.

With a KDA of 2.10 and a headshot percentage of 47.06%, he has 36682 kills and 17262 headshots in this mode.

Note: TSG Legend’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (19 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches.

TSG Legend’s monthly income

Details regarding TSG Legend's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

TSG Legend’s monthly income from his YouTube channel is estimated to be in the range of $161 and $2.6K. His projected yearly earnings are between $1.9K and $30.8K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Bhavesh Lakhwani has been running the TSG Legend channel on YouTube for a while. The channel currently has more than 350 videos, with 106 million views combined. The most watched video boasts a staggering 3.9 million views.

According to Social Blade, TSG Legend has lost 10K subscribers in the last 30 days, and his videos have garnered 642.38K views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh