Insta Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Insta Gamer, whose real name is Sarat, is an Indian YouTuber best known for his videos focusing on the battle royale game Garena Free Fire. He has developed a sizable following over the years by frequently posting content on his channel in Malayalam.

His primary channel has a subscriber count of 1.59 million and a view count of over 188.76 million. Apart from this, Insta Gamer has 345 thousand followers on his Instagram handle and more than 1.4 million followers on Booyah.

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 197218153. He is ranked Silver III and Gold III in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively.

His stats are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Insta Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Insta Gamer has played 1845 solo games and has bettered foes in 125 matches, leading to a win rate of 6.77%. He has accumulated 2959 kills and 1119 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.72 and a headshot percentage of 37.82%.

The content creator has featured in 2238 matches in duo mode and has remained unbeaten in 322 games, possessing a win rate of 14.38%. He has 4926 frags and 1244 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 2.57 and a headshot percentage of 25.25%.

Sarat has made 15728 appearances in the squad mode and has been victorious on 3452 occasions, upholding a win rate of 21.94%. He has bagged 40249 kills and 10554 headshots, converting to a K/D ratio of 3.28 and a headshot percentage of 26.22%.

Ranked stats

Insta Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Insta Gamer has played only one duo match in the ongoing ranked season and has secured the win, ensuring a win rate of 100.00%. He has nine kills with four headshots for a K/D ratio of 9.00 and a headshot percentage of 44.44%.

The player has also participated in one squad game but failed to bag a win or kill.

Note: Insta Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (18 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Insta Gamer’s monthly income

Insta Gamer’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Insta Gamer’s monthly earnings from his primary channel lie between $760 and $12.2K. His projected yearly earnings are estimated to be between $9.1K and $145.9K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Insta Gamer has consistently uploaded unique content, and the oldest video on his channel dates back to August 2019. There are currently over 1640 uploads to his name, and his most-watched video has gained 1.2 million views.

According to Social Blade, Insta Gamer has acquired 10 thousand subscribers and 3.041 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Sarat also runs two other channels, ‘INSTAGAMER Live’ and ‘INSTAGAMER SHORTS,’ with 531 thousand and 279 thousand subscribers, respectively.

Edited by Siddharth Satish