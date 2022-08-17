Star Gamers' Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Mir Abdul Kalam, better known as Star Gamers, is an Indian YouTuber from Odisha who creates videos focusing on Garena Free Fire. In addition to offering guides for events, he updates the community about upcoming in-game content.

His primary channel currently has 4.42 million subscribers, alongside more than 551.573 million views. In addition, his second channel, Star ARMY, has 516 thousand subscribers and 21.427 million views.

Details about Star Gamers' Free Fire MAX ID and more are provided below.

Star Gamers’ Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Star Gamers’ Free Fire MAX ID is 1442345256. He is the leader of the 'STAR GAMERS' guild, whose ID number is 1010222137.

The YouTuber is ranked Grandmaster in the Battle Royale mode and Platinum IV in the Clash Squad mode. Listed below are Star Gamers’ stats:

Lifetime stats

Star Gamers' lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Star Gamers has played 1009 solo games and has been victorious on 98 occasions, converting to a win rate of 9.71%. He has accumulated 1826 kills and 513 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.00 and a headshot percentage of 28.09%.

The content creator has also featured in 1453 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 218 games, with a win rate of 15.00%. With 3350 frags and 997 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.71 and a headshot percentage of 29.76%.

Coming to the squad mode, Mir Abdul Kalam has participated in 7533 squad games and has bettered foes in 3195 matches, leading to a win rate of 42.41%. He has 32493 kills and 7804 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 7.49 and a headshot percentage of 24.02%.

Ranked stats

Star Gamers' ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, Star Gamers has appeared in seven duo matches but has failed to secure a win. He has 22 kills and 5 headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.14 and a headshot percentage of 22.73%.

The YouTuber has played 355 games in the squad mode and has 203 wins, possessing a win rate of 57.18%. He has 2176 frags and 644 headshots with a K/D ratio of 14.32 and a headshot percentage of 29.60%.

Note: Star Gamers’ Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (17 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Star Gamers’ monthly income

Star Gamers' income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Star Gamers’ monthly income through his channel lies between $3.9K and $62K. In the meantime, his projected yearly earnings range from $46.5K to $743.6K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Star Gamers has made content centered around Free Fire for a few years, and the oldest video on his channel dates to June 2020. He has gained immense success over a short period of time and has more than 1475 uploads. His most-viewed video has accumulated a total of 6.3 million views.

According to Social Blade, Star Gamers acquired 50 thousand subscribers and 15.492 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish