Black Flag Army's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Pankaj Lakhotia, also known as Black Flag Army or Aawara007, is an Indian YouTuber best known for his Free Fire content.

His primary YouTube channel, Black Flag Army, currently has 6.48 million subscribers. The videos on the channel have more than 575 million views combined.

The content creator also has 67.4K followers on Instagram.

Black Flag Army’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Black Flag Army’s Free Fire MAX ID is 87479880. He is a part of the BFA_OFFICIAL guild, whose ID number is 71254597.

At the moment, Black Flag Army is ranked Gold II in Battle Royale and Heroic in Clash Squad. His stats in the game are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Black Flag Army's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Black Flag Army has competed in 2044 solo matches and has 281 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 13.74%. He has 6752 kills and 2511 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 3.83 and a headshot percentage of 37.19%.

The YouTuber has also featured in 5779 duo matches and has won on 1059 occasions, making his win rate 18.32%. With 22111 frags and 7146 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.68 and a headshot percentage of 32.32%.

Black Flag Army has played 15915 squad matches and has secured 4097 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 25.74%. He has recorded 49366 kills and 13679 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.18 and a headshot percentage of 27.71%.

Ranked stats

Black Flag Army's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Black Flag Army has played one ranked duo match in the current season. He secured the victory, making his win rate 100%. He also recorded 13 kills and eight headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 13.00 and a headshot percentage of 61.54%.

Additionally, the content creator has played one ranked squad match but failed to register a win. He bagged seven kills for a K/D ratio of 7.00 and three headshots for a headshot percentage of 42.86%.

CS Career

Black Flag Army's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Black Flag Army has played 1607 matches in the Clash Squad mode and recorded 994 victories, translating to a win rate of 61.85%. He recorded 7724 kills and 2801 headshots for a KDA of 1.93 and a headshot percentage of 36.26%.

Note: Black Flag Army’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (16 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Black Flag Army’s monthly income

These are the details regarding Black Flag Army's estimated earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Black Flag Army’s monthly earnings from his YouTube channel reportedly lie between $9K and $144.7K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is said to be between $108.5K and $1.7 million (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Black Flag Army has been creating content for quite a while. The oldest Free Fire video on his primary YouTube channel was posted in September 2018. There are presently more than 1320 uploads on the channel, with the most watched video having more than 52 million views.

According to Social Blade, Black Flag Army has gained 720K subscribers and 36.178 million views in the past 30 days.

