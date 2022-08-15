Rishi Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Rishi Agrawal, popular in the Free Fire community as Rishi Gaming, is one of the top YouTubers to emerge from the nation. His content is considerably unique compared to other creators as he primarily uploads videos that focus on telling a story using visuals from the game.

Rishi Gaming has seen tremendous growth, with his subscriber count currently standing at 4.01 million. He also runs two other channels, Rishi Agrawal Vlogs and Rishi Agrawal, which have 31.2 thousand and 202 thousand subscribers, respectively.

This article takes a look at Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and more details.

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 557371238. He is ranked Platinum II in Battle Royale and Platinum IV in Clash Squad.

The specifics of his stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Rishi Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Rishi Gaming has played 1901 solo games and has been victorious on 91 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 4.78%. He has gathered 3109 kills and 1086 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.72 and a headshot percentage of 34.93%.

The content creator has featured in 2506 matches in the duo mode and has remained unbeaten in 216 games for a win rate of 8.61%. With 5081 frags and 1577 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.22 and a headshot percentage of 31.04%.

He has competed in 8997 squad games and has 1635 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 18.17%. He has 21270 kills and 6639 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.89 and a headshot percentage of 31.21%.

Ranked stats

Rishi Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, Rishi Gaming has participated in one duo match but failed to get a kill or a win.

The player has also appeared in seven squad games and has four wins, converting to a win rate of 57.14%. He has 25 kills and four headshots, with a K/D ratio of 8.33 and a headshot percentage of 16.00%.

CS Career

Rishi Gaming's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Rishi Gaming has played 3275 games in the Clash Squad mode and has 1634 victories, translating to a win rate of 49.89%. He has accumulated 18442 kills and 6962 headshots for a KDA of 1.53 and a headshot percentage of 37.75%.

Note: Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (15 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Rishi Gaming’s monthly income

Rishi Gaming's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Rishi Gaming’s monthly income from his main channel is between $849 and $13.6K. His yearly earnings are projected to lie between $10.2K and $163.1K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Rishi started by creating Clash of Clans content on YouTube, and he later switched to Free Fire. At the moment, the popular personality has more than 480 uploads to his name, and the videos have collectively garnered over 499.387 million views. The most-watched video has gained 33 million views.

According to Social Blade, Rishi Gaming has acquired over 10 thousand subscribers and 3.398 million views in the last 30 days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish