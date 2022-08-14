PVS Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, Headshots and monthly income in August 2022

Dr. Hariraman, who the Free Fire community commonly recognizes as PVS Gaming, is among the top content creators to emerge from India. He has been uploading engaging videos related to the battle royale title in the Tamil language while also occasionally streaming it on his channel.

The famous personality has witnessed phenomenal growth in recent years, and his current subscriber and view counts on YouTube stand at over 2.37 million and 301 million, respectively. He further has 688 thousand subscribers on his other channel – PVS ARMY.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 63725581, and his IGN is “PVS GAMING” itself. At the moment, the content creator is ranked Diamond II in Battle Royale and Platinum III in Clash Squad.

Here are the stats secured by him within the game:

Lifetime stats

PVS Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

PVS Gaming has featured in 1183 solo games and has secured 110 victories, converting to a win rate of 9.29%. He has accumulated 3631 kills and 1162 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.38 and a headshot percentage of 32.00%.

Within the duo mode, he has outclassed his enemies in 165 of the 1020 appearances, leading to a win rate of 16.17%. With 2262 kills and 562 headshots, the player has a K/D ratio of 2.65 and a headshot percentage of 24.85%.

The YouTuber has also participated in 12212 squad matches and has come out on top on 2589 occasions, converting to a win rate of 21.20%. In the process, he has 32446 kills and 9004 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.37 and a headshot percentage of 27.75%.

Ranked stats

PVS Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Speaking of Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season, PVS Gaming has competed in 16 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 4, retaining a win rate of 25.00%. He has notched 53 kills and 12 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.42 and a headshot percentage of 22.64%.

Apart from this, the content creator has not played matches in the duo and solo ranked modes.

CS Ranked

PVS Gaming's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

In the game’s Clash Squad mode, PVS Gaming has played 2982 games and has 1713 wins, possessing a win rate of 57.44%. At a KDA of 1.63 and a headshot percentage of 40.22%, he has bagged 13793 kills and 5548 headshots.

Note: PVS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (14 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

PVS Gaming’s monthly income

PVS Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

PVS Gaming’s monthly income via his YouTube channel lies between $811 and $13K. In the meantime, his yearly earnings range from $9.7K to $155.6K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Throughout the past few years, PVS Gaming has been uploading content related to Free Fire, and the success of his videos has led to the development of a significant fanbase. There are currently more than 1170 uploads to his name, out of which the most-watched one has gained 7.6 million views.

According to Social Blade, PVS Gaming has attained a total of 10 thousand subscribers and 3.242 million views in the previous 30 days.

