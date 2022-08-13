UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Ayush Dubey, better known as UG Ayush or UnGraduate Gamer, has become a household name in the Indian Free Fire community. He has been creating content for the past few years and has firmly established himself as one of the most successful YouTubers to emerge from the nation.

At the moment, UnGraduate Gamer is on track to reach the eight million subscriber milestone, with the current count at 7.9 million. Meanwhile, the channel’s cumulative view count has surpassed the mark of 1.17 billion.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 256205699. He is ranked Master in the Battle Royale mode, whereas his rank in Clash Squad is Heroic.

The YouTuber’s in-game stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

These are lifetime stats ensured by the content creator (Image via Garena)

UnGraduate Gamer has played 728 solo games and has come out on top on 164 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 22.52%. He has gathered 2572 kills and 1119 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.56 and a headshot percentage of 43.51%.

Within the duo mode, the content creator has participated in 1055 matches and has bettered foes in 307, converting to a win rate of 29.09%. With 3730 frags and 1323 headshots, he maintains a K/D ratio of 4.99 and a headshot percentage of 35.47%.

The player has also competed in 36579 squad games and remained unbeaten in 10940, possessing a win rate of 29.90%. There are 132852 kills and 38881 headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 5.18 and a headshot percentage of 29.27%.

Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer ranked stats in the game's current season (Image via Garena)

Looking at Free Fire MAX’s present season, UnGraduate Gamer has featured in 15 duo matches and has six first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 40.00%. In the process, he has 67 kills and 30 headshots for a K/D ratio of 7.44 and a headshot percentage of 44.78%.

UG Ayush has also appeared in 214 squad games and has 87 Booyahs, retaining a win rate of 40.65%. He has 717 kills and 203 headshots at a K/D ratio of 5.65 and a headshot percentage of 28.31%.

He has not played ranked solo matches in the current season.

Note: UnGraduate Gamer’s Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (13 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

UnGraduate Gamer’s monthly income

These are details regarding UnGraduate Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

UnGraduate Gamer’s monthly income lies between $6.4K and $102.9K. In the meantime, his yearly earnings range from $77.1K to $1.2 million. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Ayush has produced content about Free Fire on the UnGraduate Gamer channel for a few years. His earliest video is dated January 2019, and he currently has 978 uploads to his name. In it, the most-watched one has received 24 million views.

According to Social Blade, UnGraduate Gamer has received 40 thousand subscribers and 25.715 million views in the last 30 days.

Ayush also manages two more channels on the platform, UG Empire and UG AYUSH, which have 1.8 million and 46.1 thousand subscribers, respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen