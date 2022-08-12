Nonstop Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 202

Shivam, also known as Nonstop Gaming, has become a well-recognized name in the Indian Free Fire community. Over the past few years, he has uploaded content and streamed the game on his YouTube channel, accumulating a large fanbase on the platform.

The Nonstop Gaming channel currently has 2.73 million subscribers and more than 410.696 million views. The content creator also has over 135 thousand and 97.8 thousand followers on Facebook and Instagram, respectively.

Details regarding Nonstop Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and more are listed below.

Nonstop Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Nonstop Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 375342167, and his IGN is “NONSTOP___!!”. He is ranked Platinum II in the Battle Royale mode and Gold I in the Clash Squad mode.

The stats of Nonstop Gaming are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Nonstop Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Nonstop Gaming has participated in 1898 solo games and has 111 victories, leading to a win rate of 5.84%. He has garnered 3048 kills and 709 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.71 and a headshot percentage of 23.26%.

The content creator has bettered foes in 169 out of 1203 matches in the duo mode, converting to a win rate of 14.04%. In the process, he has secured 2654 frags and 616 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.57 and a headshot percentage of 23.21%.

Nonstop Gaming has also played 13036 squad games and has been victorious on 2633 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 20.19%. With 37959 kills and 10508 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.65 and a headshot percentage of 27.68%.

Ranked stats

Nonstop Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, Nonstop Gaming has featured in 29 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in seven games, possessing a win rate of 24.13%. He has notched 101 kills and 30 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.59 and a headshot percentage of 29.70%.

Shivam is yet to play any ranked solo or duo matches.

CS Career

Nonstop Gaming's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Nonstop Gaming has made 2919 appearances in Free Fire MAX’s Clash Squad mode and has 1585 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 54.30%. He has 22347 kills and 15255 headshots with a KDA of 1.96 and a headshot percentage of 68.26%.

Note: Nonstop Gaming’s Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (12 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Nonstop Gaming’s monthly income

Nonstop Gaming's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Nonstop Gaming’s monthly income lies between $3.6K and $57.1K. His projected yearly earnings range from $42.8K to $684.8K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Nonstop Gaming began creating content a few years ago and has received a lot of recognition in a short amount of time. The oldest video on his channel is from July 2019, and he currently has 626 uploads to his name. The most-watched video on the channel has gained 7.4 million views.

As per Social Blade, Nonstop Gaming has earned 60 thousand subscribers and 14.267 million views in the last 30 days alone.

