Sultan Proslo's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Dyland Maximus Zidane, aka Sultan Proslo, is a well-known Indonesian content creator who makes videos about many games, including Free Fire and its MAX version.

Sultan Proslo has 15.5 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel, Dyland PROS, and boasts 4.5 million followers on Instagram. He also runs another YouTube channel called Dyland Maximus, which currently has 28.8K subscribers.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire MAX ID is 16207002. He is currently ranked Master in Battle Royale and Heroic in Clash Squad.

Sultan Proslo’s stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sultan Proslo has played 723 solo matches and has emerged victorious on 75 occasions, translating to a win rate of 10.37%. He has secured 1916 kills, including 407 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.96 and a headshot percentage of 21.24%.

The YouTuber has also featured in 327 duo matches and has won 71 times, making his win rate 21.71%. With 1122 frags and 285 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.38 and a headshot percentage of 25.40%.

Sultan Proslo has played 2049 squad matches and has 687 victories to his name, which means he has a win rate of 33.52%. He has recorded 5949 kills and 1373 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.37 and a headshot percentage of 23.08%.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Sultan Proslo has played 41 ranked solo matches in Free Fire MAX's current season and has bagged seven victories, making his win rate 17.07%. In the process, he secured 140 kills and 46 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 4.12 and a headshot percentage of 32.86%.

The content creator has also participated in 154 ranked duo matches and has recorded 35 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 22.72%. He has 604 kills and 168 headshots to his name, translating to a K/D ratio of 5.08 and a headshot percentage of 27.81%.

Sultan Proslo has played 380 ranked squad matches and has won 129 times. This puts his win rate at 33.94%. He has accumulated 1571 kills and 440 headshots, making his K/D ratio 6.26 and his headshot percentage 28.01%.

Note: Sultan Proslo's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (11 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Sultan Proslo’s monthly income

Details regarding the monthly income of Dyland PROS (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Sultan Proslo’s monthly income from his primary YouTube channel ranges from $882 to $14.1K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are reportedly between $10.6K and $169.3K.

Sultan Proslo’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Sultan Proslo’s primary YouTube channel, Dyland PROS, was posted in May 2015. Over the years, the Indonesian has created content about multiple games, including PUBG, GTA, and CSGO. He is presently playing games like Stumble Guys.

Sultan Proslo currently has more than 1800 videos on the Dyland PROS channel. These videos have accumulated over 1.294 billion views combined. The most-watched video on the channel has 35 million views.

