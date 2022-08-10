AS Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Sahil Rana, commonly known as AS Gaming, is a prominent name in the Indian Free Fire scene. He has the second-highest YouTube subscriber count among Free Fire content creators in the country.

As of this writing, his primary YouTube channel, A_S Gaming, has 18.2 million subscribers and 2.47 billion views. He also has four other channels called Sahil Rana, A_s Highlights, A_S Army, and A_S Shorts. They boast 1.06 million, 1.84 million, 6.88 million, and 1.23 million subscribers, respectively.

AS Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

AS Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 169525329, and his IGN is "A_S GAMING +." He is ranked Bronze III in Battle Royale and Bronze I in Clash Squad.

AS Gaming's stats as of August 2022 are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats maintained by AS Gaming in the game (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has featured in 2756 solo games and has 358 victories to his name, making his win rate 12.98%. He has recorded 10291 kills and 5199 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.29 and a headshot percentage of 50.52%.

The content creator has also competed in 2310 duo matches and has won on 331 occasions, leading to a win rate of 14.32%. With 6468 frags and 1744 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.27 and a headshot percentage of 26.96%.

AS Gaming has played 8063 squad matches and has secured 1277 wins, translating to a win rate of 15.83%. He has bagged 21344 kills and 5323 headshots, making his K/D ratio 3.15 and his headshot percentage 24.94%.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has not played ranked games in the ongoing season (Image via Garena)

When it comes to the ongoing ranked season, AS Gaming has not played any games in the three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

CS Career

These are his stats in the Clash Squad game mode (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has played 1851 matches in the Clash Squad game mode and has secured 1058 victories, translating to a win rate of 57.16%.

He has recorded 11805 kills and 4668 headshots in the process, maintaining a KDA of 1.84 and a headshot percentage of 39.54%.

Note: AS Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (10 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

AS Gaming's monthly income

Earnings from the AS Gaming YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

AS Gaming's monthly income from his primary YouTube channel ranges from $10.2K to $164K. Meanwhile, his annual earnings are projected to be between $123K and $2 million. (Source: Social Blade)

AS Gaming's YouTube channel

Sahil Rana has been operating the A_S Gaming YouTube channel for quite a while now. He recently started creating videos about other games, including GTA 5 and Minecraft.

There are presently more than 930 uploads on the channel. The oldest video was posted in January 2019, while the most watched video has gained 24 million views so far.

According to Social Blade, A_S Gaming gained 600K subscribers and 40.999 million views in the last 30 days.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh