5 most subscribed Free Fire MAX YouTubers in India (August 2022)

Free Fire MAX's growth in the Indian mobile gaming market has been incredible. The steady flow of title-relevant content across multiple platforms, most notably on YouTube, is one of the keys to the game's remarkable success.

The contribution of YouTube content creators has been irreplaceable. Lots of creators create engaging videos around Free Fire MAX every day. For obvious reasons, they have garnered impressive support from the community, reflected by their vast subscriber bases.

Ranking top five Free Fire MAX YouTubers according to subscriber count

5) Desi Gamers

Subscriber count: 13.1 million

Desi Gamers, aka Amitbhai, is a well-known personality in the community. He is admired for his multi-niche content, such as fun, challenges, reactions, gameplay, etc., around the shooter. He is currently enrolled in the Free Fire Partner Program and holds a V badge.

Amitbhai started uploading content on the channel on October 3, 2018, and has since published 1,222 videos. He has piled up over 1.9 billion channel views in total so far.

While Amitbhai produces most of his around Free Fire and its MAX variant, he also enjoys other popular games like Minecraft and GTA.

4) Gyan Gaming

Subscriber count: 14.3 million

Sujan Mistri, the man behind the Gyan Gaming YouTube channel, entertains his millions of fans through his regular live streams and gameplay videos. His tie-up with another famous FF star, Raistar, is highly adored by fans.

Unlike others, Sujan is more focused on Garena's prominent shooters. However, his first upload, on January 13, 2018, was not FF-pertinent.

He often pushes vlogs to the same channel. So far, there have been 2,510 uploads on the channel that have accumulated over 2 billion channel views in total.

3) Lokesh Gamer

Subscriber count: 15.1 million

Lokesh Raj Singh, the owner of the popular YouTube channel Lokesh Gamer, is also famous as the diamond king of the Indian Free Fire MAX community. His mammoth upload numbers, numbering 1,185, have a notable portion of diamond spending videos.

Lokesh is also pretty active in featuring vlogs on the same channel. He began his journey on the platform with his first upload on April 7, 2019. Since then, the streamer has gained over 1.5 billion viewers.

2) A_S Gaming

Subscriber count: 18.2 million

With the majority of content relevant to Free Fire and its MAX variant, A_S Gaming is India's second most subscribed FF YouTube channel. Owned by Sahil Rana, this is one of the fastest-growing gaming channels in the country.

Sahil was quite focused on these battle royale titles, but he is now trying to cover other games. Fans can also watch plenty of his vlogs on the same channel.

He took his first step with the channel with his first upload on January 22, 2019. Since then, Sahil has uploaded 930 videos that have amassed over 2.4 billion views.

1) Total Gaming

Subscriber count: 33.2 million

Aside from Free Fire and the MAX variant, Total Gaming is India's biggest YouTube channel in the overall gaming community. Ajay, aka Ajjubhai, is the voice behind this vast channel.

It is pretty surprising that the man has not revealed his face yet but is still holding the top position. Ajay's unique way of commentary has been a significant factor in attracting audiences. However, his hard work and consistency cannot be overlooked.

More attached to Garena's shooter titles, Ajjubhai also showcases clips relevant to other games such as Minecraft, GTA 5, and more.

So far, Total Gaming has published 1,893 videos. The channel's massive viewership of over 5.9 billion is evidence of Ajjubhai's incredible popularity in the country. He started his journey on the platform on December 2, 2018.

Note: Data shown under each YouTuber has been recorded at the time of writing this article. These are subject to change.

