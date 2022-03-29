How to get V Badge in Free Fire: Official method and requirements revealed

It’s a common desire among players of Free Fire to collect the game’s exclusive and rare items. The V Badge is among the most sought-after collectibles of this type, and it displays next to a player’s name in-game and at the top right of their avatar on their profile.

However, this badge is not available to everyone and is only provided to those who join the game’s official Partner Program. This subsequently led players to search for more details about the Partner Program, its criteria, and how to obtain the V Badge.

The following section takes a look at the same.

Details on how to get V Badge in Free Fire

Requirements to be met (Image via Garena)

Players can only obtain the V Badge through the Partner Program, and budding content creators can apply for it after meeting the requirements specified by the developers. Listed below are the specifics of the same:

YouTube channels possessing 1,00,00 subscribers

3,00,000 channel views and 80% content based on Free Fire within the previous 30 days

Consistency in terms of social media activity and content quality

Non-offensive, clean and engaging content

Professionalism, willingness to work hard, passion for gaming and a drive to succeed together

Other benefits of the program (Image via Garena)

Also, aside from the V Badge, gamers who join will gain tons of other benefits/rewards. These are the ones mentioned:

In-game rewards - custom room cards and diamonds

Financial compensation (For channels with 5,00,000 subscribers and 95% Free Fire-based content)

Advance access to content and official observer client

Opportunity to feature on the social media handles of the game

Chance to communicate with the game’s team

Special invites to tournaments and esports events

Exclusive merchandise and unique codes for giveaways

Additionally, it is vital to keep in mind that a spot in the program is not guaranteed, and Garena only chooses the most acceptable candidates after reviewing the candidates.

How to apply for the Partner Program

Press the 'Apply Now' button (Image via Garena)

Individuals can apply for the Partner Program by following the procedures below:

Step 1: Visit Free Fire Partner Program’s official website and tap on the ‘Apply Now’ button.

Step 2: A form will subsequently appear on the players’ screen. They must enter all the required details in the text fields.

The details include name, phone number, email address, channel link, etc.

Step 3: Finally, the form can be submitted to complete the application process.

They can then wait for a response from the developers.

