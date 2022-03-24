How to get V Badge in Free Fire after OB33 update: All requirements revealed

The ‘V Badge’ is one of several special and rare items in Free Fire. Many gamers may have seen this on the profiles of their favorite content creators.

In essence, this badge is given to members of the game’s official Partner Program. The developers initially referenced it in the patch notes of the OB25 update, which took place in December 2020.

With numerous users interested in obtaining the V Badge, many want to know how to become a member of the Free Fire Partner Program, alongside other details like requirements and more.

Note: As Free Fire is banned in India, users must not download or play the game on their devices.

Details about obtaining the V Badge in Free Fire after OB33 update

Getting accepted into the official Free Fire Partner Program is not a simple undertaking, and there are several prerequisites that players must meet before they can even submit their applications.

Here are the exact ones mentioned by the developers on the official website of the program:

Channels that possess a minimum of 1,00,000 subscribers on YouTube

There should be a minimum of 80% Free Fire content and 3,00,000 views in the last 30 days.

Consistency in content quality and social media activity

Non-offensive, clean, and entertaining content

A passion for gaming combined with a drive to succeed together

There should be professionalism as well as a willingness to work hard.

Meeting all these wouldn’t guarantee a direct spot in the Partner Program for the battle royale title. There are limited spots available, and developers only choose the best candidates.

If gamers get selected, they will be entitled to the V Badge, alongside many other benefits like exclusive merchandise, in-game rewards, invites to tournaments, and more.

How to apply for the Partner Program

YouTubers that match the requirements and are interested in joining the Partner Program can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open a web browser and search for the Partner Program website.

Step 2: Upon reaching the required website, players must tap on the ‘Apply Now’ button.

Step 3: A form will show up, and players should enter the required details next.

Basically, users will be asked to enter information, including their phone number, channel details (name, subscriber count, and link), address, and more.

