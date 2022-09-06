Popular Free Fire content creator Total Gaming starts a new YouTube channel, Boycott Bollywood 

One of the top Free Fire content creators, Ajjubhai is the owner of Total Gaming, and is quite active on social media, often involved in friendly exchanges with others. This time around, he has jumped onto the hype train of the "Bollywood Boycott" trend and has created a new YouTube channel with the eponymous name.

Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX community in India has grown immensely with the rise of popular streamers, and Ajjubhai is among the most prominent names. The Free Fire content creator has amassed an enormous fanbase due to his exceptional skills alongside his humorous commentary in Hindi.

Free Fire streamer Ajjubhai creates new YouTube channel called Boycott Bollywood, calls its sarcasm

2022 has been one of the worst years for the Hindi film industry financially, as the majority of big-budget productions have flopped. Many box office pundits have cited various reasons for the failures, and the trend of boycotting Bollywood has been one of the most talking points in the past few months.

Ajjubhai is another influencer who has joined the trend of the collective boycott on Hindi cinema as he has launched a channel called Boycott Bollywood. However, fans should not jump to any conclusions as the popular YouTuber has created the new channel solely for a sarcastic take on the people running such trends.

The channel's name is ironic, as revealed by the YouTuber in one of his replies to his fans:

The official description of the "Boycott Bollywood" channel reads,

"Official Boycott Gang Leader..."

The channel's launch has also received various reactions, inlcuding triggered ones, from Total Gaming's followers. Here are some of the responses from netizens:

Udaybhan Singh @Udaybhan8529

Par is krk ko to jail bhi nhi ho sakti kisi ne ise dekha hi nhi @total_gaming093 New krkPar is krk ko to jail bhi nhi ho sakti kisi ne ise dekha hi nhi @total_gaming093 New krk 😁Par is krk ko to jail bhi nhi ho sakti kisi ne ise dekha hi nhi 😂

VMV @v_m_vv @total_gaming093 Oo bhai mein kav chhu ke reva do....movie...movie...tmari game na video chalu rakho .....khota boycott na dhandha ma na pdo.....baki boycott total gaming trend thse Twitter pr ekad divas @total_gaming093 Oo bhai mein kav chhu ke reva do....movie...movie...tmari game na video chalu rakho .....khota boycott na dhandha ma na pdo.....baki boycott total gaming trend thse Twitter pr ekad divas

LazyHU (Utuber) @LazyHU_Official @total_gaming093 Bhai aur kisiko ta aage badhne ka mauka do . Sab channel pe aap hin kabja karoge ta aur log kya karenge @total_gaming093 Bhai aur kisiko ta aage badhne ka mauka do . Sab channel pe aap hin kabja karoge ta aur log kya karenge

Nirmaldhetarwal @Nirmaldhetarwal @total_gaming093 Bhai aapka dimag aapke ghutno me h kya.....kyu Bollywood ko boycott krne me lge ho...pta bhi h Bollywood movie me kitna employment h...agar jisko movie dekhni hogi wo dekhega...bina baat k kyu hate krna....🥲🙂 @total_gaming093 Bhai aapka dimag aapke ghutno me h kya.....kyu Bollywood ko boycott krne me lge ho...pta bhi h Bollywood movie me kitna employment h...agar jisko movie dekhni hogi wo dekhega...bina baat k kyu hate krna....🥲🙂

More updates on the channel's future might be revealed soon as Ajjubhai hasn't uploaded any content since the launch. Boycott Bollywood has garnered 11.7k subscribers as of the time of writing this article.

Various YouTube channels of Ajjubhai (Image via YouTube/Total Gaming)

For the unversed, Ajjubhai, aka Ajay, is the owner of Total Gaming, the most subscribed gaming YouTube channel in India. Total Gaming's content includes gameplay videos on GTA V/Online, Minecraft, God of War, BGMI, et cetera. However, Free Fire/FF MAX are the most featured games on the channel.

Total Gaming has over 33.5 million subscribers and over 1906 videos with 5.9 billion channel views. Apart from Total Gaming and Boycott Bollywood, Ajjubhai has several other channels on YouTube that provide diversified content related to highlights, shorts, tournament updates, and more.

