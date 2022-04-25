5 tricks pro Free Fire players use while fighting Solo vs Squad

Once a player gets accustomed to standard Free Fire matches, it is logical to try out new avenues and challenges. This is where Solo vs Squad matches come into play.

These match variants are a great way to hone skills and upgrade players' prowess. But with the Solo vs Squad mode, the difficulty level gets amped up as well. This can cause a few problems unless players have a few tricks up their sleeves to make matches easier.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Key tricks to follow while playing Solo vs Squad matches in Free Fire

5) Isolate and eliminate opponents

There's an old proverb that says divide and conquer, which holds true in Free Fire. Rather than attacking all four opponents at once, players should try to pick them off one by one.

It is always ideal for players to isolate and kill their opponents. This is one of the key tricks they should adopt in their gameplay. It will also lessen the chances of the opposing squad overpowering and killing players.

4) Long-range attacks

As much as it is a battle royale game, a Solo vs Squad match involves high levels of stealth and strategic attacks. Players can't simply walk into the middle of a fight and hope to eliminate all or most of their opponents.

Strategically planning long-range attacks from well-hidden spots on the map can help them easily overcome the adversaries of a Solo vs Squad match. While snipers and marksman rifles are the best weapons for the job, certain assault rifles will work as well.

3) Environmental awareness is a must

To launch strategic attacks or hide in plain sight, players must be well aware of their surroundings. This is especially important when playing Solo vs Squad. Knowing where to take cover and from which angle to open the attack is crucial.

This is why players should memorize the layout of the land and, to an extent, the map itself. They'll be able to use the terrain to their advantage in fights and retreat with ease if things go wrong.

2) Optimal usage of utility items

Isolating and killing enemies or using long-range shots to take enemies down is a smart move. However, it won't be enough to kill the entire squad. To inflict high damage on an entire team, players must use utility items such as grenades and mines.

Using grenades when an enemy squad is in a house or closed space can either inflict a lot of damage or, in a best-case scenario, kill them all. This is an ideal way to cripple the squad in one fell swoop.

1) Plan ahead

Solo vs Squad requires a smart, calculative plan. Before players choose to launch an attack on their opponents, certain factors must be taken into consideration. This includes the elevation of the terrain, the characters and possible abilities they are using, and even the guns in their loadout.

While it's impossible to get all these details right, getting at least some of them correct will help players plan for every possible scenario. This will not only increase the odds of success but also improve the chances of securing a team wipe in Free Fire.

