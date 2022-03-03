5 best Free Fire MAX pets for combat and strategic advantage (March 2022)

Pets play a vital role in Free Fire MAX. Their abilities provide a lot of strategic and combat support to players. In certain situations, these can be life-savers.

Depending on the playstyle and game mode, players must decide which pet suits them best. If paired with certain characters, their abilities can be amplified as well, giving the user an edge in combat.

Best pets for combat and strategic use in Free Fire MAX

5) Night Panther

Night Panther is the best pet for players looking for extra inventory space. Its ability, Weight Training, grants the user an additional 45 inventory space to use during a match.

This extra space comes in handy when wanting to stock up on supplies for the end-game. It's also useful during squad matches as it allows the team to carry more supplies into battle.

4) Falco

Falco's ability in Free Fire MAX is called Skyline Spree. It increases the gliding speed upon skydive and diving speed after the parachute opens by 45% and 50%, respectively.

Although the ability has no utility post-landing phase, it can be used to get a headstart at the beginning of the match. The faster the player lands, the faster they will be able to loot and gear up.

3) Rockie

Rockie has one of the most powerful and unique abilities in Free Fire MAX. It is called Stay Chill and helps by reducing the cooldown time of a character's active ability by 15%.

This skill can be utilized by all characters with active abilities in-game. However, certain characters like DJ Alok, Dimitri, and Skyler benefit from this the most as their abilities cool down in just over half a minute.

2) Agent Hop

Agent Hop is by far the best pet there is in Free Fire MAX for EP regeneration. Its ability, Bouncing Bonus, rewards the player with 50 EP every time the safe zone shrinks.

Given the number of safe zones in each match, players can recover quite a lot of EP in-game. This is useful for passive healing or when using characters such as A124 and K.

1) Mr. Waggor

In theory, Mr. Waggor's ability, Smooth Gloo, can give players a nearly unlimited amount of gloo walls. If the user has less than two gloo wall grenades, Mr. Waggor can produce one every 100 seconds.

This ability won't be of much use during the early game as gloo walls can be found easily. However, towards the end game, as the safe zone begins to shrink, the amount of loot available decreases. This is by far the best way by which players can obtain gloo walls with ease.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu