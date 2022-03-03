5 best female Free Fire characters for rank push in MAX version (March 2022)

The rank system in Free Fire MAX makes the game highly competitive, and a significant number of players want to advance their rank inside the game as quickly as possible. However, numerous factors come into play as they attempt to climb up the tiers, one of which is the characters players choose during a match.

Because of the plethora of options accessible, individuals are usually on the hunt for the best ones they can pick. Here’s a list that can help them in their search.

Note: The list below is based on the writer’s opinion, and the player’s choice of characters in Free Fire MAX may vary.

Top 5 female Free Fire characters in MAX version

5) Moco

Ability: Hacker’s Eye

Moco is a viable choice for ranked matches, and users can make a variety of character combinations using her ability. At the lowest level, enemies shot by players get tagged for two seconds, with information about their location also being shared with teammates.

After reaching the max level, the duration of the overall tag rises significantly to five seconds, helping users make their next move on the battlefield.

4) Dasha

Ability: Partying On

Partying On is the name of Dasha’s ability in Free Fire MAX. It decreases the damage taken and recovery time from falls by 30% and 60%, respectively. It also reduces the maximum recoil and rate of recoil buildup by 6%.

Once the character is at its peak, the overall damage from falls and recovery time are cut by 50% and 80%, respectively. Meanwhile, the rate of recoil buildup and max recoil gets lowered by 10%.

3) Clu

Ability: Tracing Steps

Clu’s unique ability within the game makes her an excellent choice. It locates enemies (who are not in a prone or squat position) within 50m. The skill lasts for five seconds and has a 75 second cooldown. Similar to Moco, enemy positions get shared with teammates.

If Clu is at the highest possible level, the range increases to 70m, the duration rises to 7.5 seconds, and the cooldown drops to 60 seconds.

2) A124

Ability: Thrill of Battle

Users searching for a female character in Free Fire MAX can definitely opt for A124. The Thrill of Battle ability converts 20 EP into HP within four seconds. After usage, there’s a 10 second cooldown.

The amount of EP converted into health rises to 60 when users take A124 to level 6 (highest) in the game.

1) Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xtreme Encounter makes Xayne the most potent option, and it is outstanding for an aggressive playstyle. Gamers receive 80 HP temporarily (decaying over time), and there’s also 80% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. The skill lasts 15 seconds, and a 150 second cooldown is then applied.

When the ability is at the max level, the damage to Gloo Walls and shields is raised by 130%, and the overall cooldown time gets lowered to 100 seconds.

Edited by Siddharth Satish