What is FF Antaryami's Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, real name, Discord link, and monthly income in March 2022

The steady growth in the popularity of Free Fire has contributed to the rise of several prominent content creators across multiple platforms who have established themselves as icons in the community. Sandeep Panwar, frequently referred to by his in-game alias FF Antaryami, is a renowned Indian YouTuber from Uttarakhand.

The player routinely uploads Factory Challenge videos and other gameplay highlights. He has garnered over 3.83 million subscribers, and his channel is growing rapidly with every passing month.

What is FF Antaryami's Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

FF Antaryami's Free Fire MAX ID is 297537840. The following are the user's lifetime and ranked stats as of 3 March 2022:

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami's lifetime stats

FF Antaryami has engaged in 12076 squad matches and secured 2503 victories, resulting in a win rate of 20.72%. He has snagged 34585 kills, contributing to a K/D ratio of 3.61.

The YouTuber has won 490 of 6029 duo games, which results in a win rate of 8.12%. He has managed 17851 frags in these games, with a K/D ratio of 3.22.

In solo games, Sandeep has made a total of 3941 appearances and secured 304 Booyahs, bagging him a 7.71% win rate. FF Antaryami has pulled off 8716 kills, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami's ranked stats

FF Antaryami has participated in 43 ranked squad games and has secured victory on eight occasions, estimating a win rate of 18.60%. The user has registered 147 kills, gaining a K/D ratio of 4.20.

He has played 85 duo matches while claiming only three wins, resulting in a win rate of 3.52%. The content creator maintains a K/D ratio of 2.32 and has accumulated 190 frags in total.

The player has found no luck in the 14 solo games he has participated in and only managed 11 kills for a K/D ratio of 0.79.

Note: FF Antaryami's Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

FF Antaryami's guild details

FF Antaryami is the guild leader of AY-ESPORT with 3174004 glory points. The YouTuber has progressed all the way up to Platinum 2 in BR-Ranked and Diamond 2 in CS-Ranked mode in Free Fire MAX.

Discord link

FF Antaryami's Discord server

FF Antaryami's Discord server now has over 17k members. Players can easily interact with one another through numerous voice channels and more. Readers can join the server through this link.

Monthly income

FF Antaryami's earnings

According to Social Blade, the gamer is expected to make between $3.7K and $59.4K each month through the YouTube channel. According to the website, the expected revenue for the entire year is between $44.5K and $712.6K.

YouTube channel

Sandeep has been running the FF Antaryami YouTube channel for a little over two years. He has consistently released videos and built up a large fanbase during this time. There are around 600 uploads, with a total of 575 million views out across the board.

Over the last month, he has amassed an impressive set of figures, garnering more than 60k subscribers while aggregating a total of 14.847 million views.

