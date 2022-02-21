How to play Factory Challenge in Free Fire MAX

Factory Challenge in Free Fire MAX is a very popular custom-made game mode. Aside from mainstream Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches, Free Fire MAX gives players the option to create their own custom matches.

Players enough the Factory Challenge on top of the "Factory" in Bermuda (Image via Garena)

The Factory Challenge is basically a 1v1 game mode that takes place on top of a location named Factory on the Bermuda map. In this game mode, players can only use melee weapons and their fists to defeat enemies. Hence, Kla is the most chosen character as he is capable of boosting damage caused by fists by up to a maximum of 400%.

A Room Card is worth 100 diamonds (Image via Garena)

In order to create a custom game mode, players will need a room card. These cards are often offered for free via various events or can be purchased from the in-game store after spending 100 diamonds.

Steps to create and play Factory Challenge in Free Fire MAX

Mobile gamers will have to follow the steps given below to enjoy the Factory Challenge in the battle royale game:

Players have to tap on mode switch option (Image via Garena)

Step 1: They will first have to open Free Fire MAX and tap on the mode change option.

A Custom mode button is present on the bottom right corner of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They will then have to tap on the Custom option.

A Create option is present on the bottom right corner of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players will have to select the Create option.

Players have to enter details and press Confirm (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Mobile gamers will then have to enter their choices and tap on Confirm.

After creating the game mode, they can invite their friends to the match by sending an invite. Once the opponent confirms, players can start the match by tapping on the Start button.

