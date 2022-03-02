UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, Discord link, and monthly income in March 2022

Free Fire has gradually and steadily ascended to become one of the most popular mobile games, garnering a large global audience. This has resulted in a rise in opportunities in content creation, with many players commanding a massive following.

Ayush "UnGraduate Gamer" Dubey is one of the most successful and influential content creators in the Indian community. He has accumulated over 7.72 million subscribers with his diverse content selection ranging from gameplay, challenges, vlogs, and more.

UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

His Free Fire MAX ID is 256205699. The user's stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Ayush has collected more than 119k squad kills (Image via Garena)

Ayush has engaged in 30750 squad games and scored 8890 Booyahs, totaling a win rate of 28.91%. He has a kill tally of 111988, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 5.12.

UnGraduate Gamer has featured in 734 duo matches and notched 161 wins for a win ratio of 21.93%. He has bagged 1967 frags, sustaining a kill-to-death ratio of 3.43.

The YouTuber has played 703 solo matches and earned first place 162 times, corresponding to a win percentage of 23.04%. He holds a K/D ratio of 4.70, along with 2544 eliminations.

Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer has not played solo and duo matches (Image via Garena)

In the current Free Fire MAX ranked season, the streamer has 51 squad matches to his credit, defeating the opposition 15 times for a 29.41% win percentage. Additionally, he has 250 kills in these games, resulting in a K/D ratio of 6.94.

The internet star is yet to engage in any solo or duo matches.

CS Career Stats

He holds a KDA of 2.22 (Image via Garena)

The content creator has battled in 4072 squad matches and has played better than the opponents 2755 times, corresponding to a win rate of 67.65%. With 23089 eliminations, he has upheld a KDA of 2.22 and average damage per match of 2819.

Note: UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

UG Ayush is the leader of the UG Empire (Image via Garena)

Ungraduate Gamer is the guild leader of the UG Empire guild. The YouTuber has reached Diamond 4 in BR-Ranked and Heroic in CS-Ranked.

Discord link

UnGraduate Gamer's has 138k+ members (Image via Discord)

The UnGraduate Gamer's Discord server currently has over 138k members, and readers may join by clicking this link.

Monthly income

UnGraduate Gamer has gained 26.9 million views in the previous month (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade puts UnGraduate Gamer's monthly earnings in the range of $6.7K to $108K. The yearly income is expected to be between $81K and $1.3M.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on the UnGraduate Gamer YouTube channel was released in January 2019, and it reached the coveted 1 million subscriber mark by the end of the same year. He has produced more than 700 videos in more than three years, collectively receiving a whopping 1.056 billion views.

Even in the most recent month, the content creator has received 26.992 million views.

