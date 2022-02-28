×
What is Daddy Calling's real name? Free Fire MAX ID, Discord link, and more details

Daddy Calling&#039;s Free Fire MAX ID (Image via Garena)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Feb 28, 2022 10:00 AM IST
Feature

Rohit "Daddy Calling" Dhotre is a popular figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He runs a prominent YouTube channel by the same name, and players admire him for his high level and outstanding gameplay videos.

He has around 1.28 million YouTube subscribers and has close to 70k Instagram followers. Players can get an idea about Daddy Calling's gameplay by the fact that he has advanced all the way to Master in BR-Ranked and is now in Diamond 2 in the CS-Ranked during the current season.

What is Daddy Calling's Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

His Free Fire MAX ID is 194095234.

Lifetime stats

Daddy Calling has over 51k in squad matches (Image via Garena)
Daddy Calling has scored 5200 Booyahs in 17383 squad matches, resulting in a win rate of 29.91%. He has eliminated 51320 opponents in this process, which corresponds to a K/D ratio of 4.21.

The content creator has competed in 1685 duo matches and won first place 338 times, accumulating a win ratio of 20.05%. He has a K/D ratio of 3.12 while notching 4206 kills.

Rohit has joined 1657 solo matches and remained undefeated on 558 occasions for a win percentage of 33.67%. He has 6174 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 5.62.

Ranked stats

Daddy Calling has not played solo matches (Image via Garena)
The YouTuber has 162 squad matches to his credit and has won 71 times for a win rate of 43.82%. He has recorded 739 frags, maintaining a kill-to-death ratio of 8.12.

The streamer has featured in only two ranked duo games and has taken out three foes at a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Note: Daddy Calling's Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Discord server

His Discord server name (Image via Discord)
Users can click on this link to join his Discord server.

Monthly income

Daddy Calling&#039;s monthly income (Image via Social Blade)
Daddy Calling is estimated to make a monthly revenue between $726 and $11.6K. According to Social Blade, the yearly income is believed to be within $8.7K and $139.5K.

YouTube channel

The first video on his current YouTube channel went live in April 2021, and he has been immensely successful in drawing in audiences. Daddy Calling has had more than 200 uploads, which have amounted to 81 million views over the years. He has gained 10k subscribers and 2.906 million views in the previous month.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
