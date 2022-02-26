GT King's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, monthly earnings and more (February 2022)

Free Fire MAX has a large viewership across several platforms, which has contributed to the emergence of many content creators producing videos in various languages that the community finds entertaining and informative.

Ravichandra "GT King" Vigneshwer is one of the community's most prominent faces who uploads game-related videos in Tamil.

He is also a content creator for Galaxy Racer, and his YouTube channel Gaming Tamizhan has amassed more than 3.06 million subscribers. Ravichandra has increased his subscriber count by 80k in the last 30 days, while video views for the same period add up to 14.856 million.

GT King's ID in Free Fire MAX and stats

GT King's Free Fire MAX ID is 287597612 and his statistics as of February 26, 2022, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

GT King has over 51k in the squad matches (Image via Garena)

Gaming Tamizhan has made 18222 appearances in the squad games and translated 3617 into wins, maintaining a win percentage of 19.84%. He has notched 51785 kills, recording a K/D ratio of 3.55.

The content creator has won 160 of the 1798 duo matches, securing a win rate of 8.89%. In the process, GT King has taken out 3360 opponents, which roughly equals a K/D ratio of 2.05.

Finally, in the solo games, he has achieved 48 Booyahs in a total of 674 matches, leading to a win rate of 7.12%. With 1450 kills, GT King retains a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

GT King has no solo matches this season (Image via Garena)

GT King took part in one squad game and attained eight eliminations at a K/D ratio of 8. Additionally, he has also entered a single duo game, racking up nine frags for a kill-to-death ratio of 9.

Note: GT King's Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Rank and Monthly income

Ravichandra Vigneshwer has climbed up to Gold 3 in the BR-Ranked mode and Master in the CS-Ranked mode.

Gaming Tamizhan's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

The gamer makes around $3.7K - $59.4K every month from his YouTube channel. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Ravichandra launched his YouTube channel in January 2019 and has almost 1000 uploads to his credit, garnering more than 333 million views in more than three years. He uploads videos every other day while also streaming his gameplay on the channel.

