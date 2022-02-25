Gaming Aura's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more in February 2022

Abhishek “Gaming Aura” Bisht is an active member of the Indian Free Fire community and a famous face at major esports events. The caster has successfully built a name for himself and was also named the 'Hindi Caster of the Year' at the Free Fire Esports Awards 2021.

He is also a successful content creator, running a YouTube channel under the same name. Gaming Aura boasts over 978k subscribers, and he has gained 10k subscribers and 1.838 million views in the last month alone.

What is Gaming Aura’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire MAX ID is 152111745 and the in-game stats as of 25 February 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Gaming Aura's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming Aura has 5774 squad matches to his name and has outperformed enemies on 786 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 13.61%. He has registered 14241 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.86.

He has pocketed 367 victories in 4594 duo matches, securing a win rate of 7.98%. Abhishek has scored 12076 eliminations in this mode for a K/D ratio of 2.86.

Gaming Aura has competed in 2984 solo games and registered 210 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 7.03%. He has secured 6366 kills, registering a K/D ratio of 2.29.

Ranked stats

Gaming Aura's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming Aura has contested in 28 ranked squad matches in the ongoing season and clinched three of these, contributing to a win rate of 10.71%. He has eliminated 103 opponents, racking up a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Apart from this, he has not yet featured in any ranked solo or duo games as of today.

Note: Gaming Aura’s stats in Free Fire MAX are subject to change.

Guild and rank

Gaming Aura's guild (Image via Garena)

Abhishek leads the Team Aura guild within the game, whose ID is 1003341060. The YouTuber is placed in Platinum 4 in BR-Ranked and Diamond 1 in CS-Ranked.

Monthly income

Gaming Aura's monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the content creator’s monthly income through his YouTube channel is within the range of $459 - $7.4K.

YouTube channel

Gaming Aura launched his YouTube channel in August 2018 and has been quite active in producing engaging content for his subscribers, having published just under 700 videos. These videos have accumulated over 83.205 million views throughout the years.

