X-Mania's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more (February 2022)

Many Free Fire content creators have seen an unprecedented growth in popularity, with Hemant Vyas (aka X-Mania) emerging as one of the most prominent figures in the Indian gaming community. His engaging videos have landed him a substantial following, and he was recently signed by Galaxy Racer.

His current subscriber count is over 1.88 million, with the total number of views surpassing 137 million.

X-Mania's Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and more details

X-Mania's Free Fire MAX ID is 97762833. As of this writing, the content creator is placed in Heroic in BR-Ranked and Diamond IV in CS-Ranked.

Lifetime stats

X-Mania's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

X-Mania has appeared in 13064 squad matches and has secured 3422 victories, possessing a win rate of 26.19%. He has 39663 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.11.

Meanwhile, he has competed in 3346 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 551, equating to a win rate of 16.46%. With 9763 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.49.

The renowned YouTuber has 3181 appearances in the solo mode, winning 447 matches at a win rate of 14.05%. In the process, he has 9046 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Ranked stats

X-Mania's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In BR-Ranked Season 26, X-Mania has featured in 73 squad games and has two first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 27.39%. With a 4.00 K/D ratio, he has 212 kills.

The content creator has also played three duo matches but failed to get a kill or a win.

X-Mania has a single solo game to his name as well, killing one enemy.

Note: X-Mania’s Free Fire stats will change as he plays more matches in the game.

Monthly income

X-Mania's income (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, his monthly income from the YouTube channel is between $192 and $3.1K.

YouTube channel

X-Mania has been uploading content for a few years. His rise in popularity has been tremendous as he only had around eight thousand subscribers and 240 thousand views in February 2020.

There are over 190 videos on his channel, with the most-watched one possessing 12 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish