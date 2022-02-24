2B Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more in February 2022

`

Sandesh Tamang, commonly referred to as 2B Gamer, is a well-known YouTuber from Nepal whose videos focus on the battle royale title Free Fire. His engaging and entertaining content has led to him garnering a sizable fan base.

Over the last few years, his subscriber and view counts have seen constant growth, and they currently stand at over 3.82 million and 473.14 million, respectively.

2B Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

2B Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 133688778. Listed below are his stats:

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

2B Gamer has played 16026 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 3506, possessing a win rate of 21.87%. In the process, he has secured approximately 53281 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.26.

In the duo mode, he has 2961 appearances and has 439 victories, equating to a win rate of 14.82%. With a 3.59 K/D ratio, there are 9046 frags to his name.

The YouTuber has participated in 1713 solo matches as well and bettered his foes in 225 games, translating to a win rate of 13.13%. He has racked up 4850 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Ranked stats

2B Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

2B Gamer has played two squad matches in the ongoing season and has a single frag for a K/D ratio of 0.50.

The content creator has also featured in two duo games but failed to secure a win or get a kill.

2B Gamer has competed in four solo matches and amassed eight kills for a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Note: 2B Gamer’s stats will change as he plays more matches in the game.

Monthly income

Monthly income and country rank of 2B Gamer (Image via Social Blade)

2B Gamer’s monthly income lies between $4.7K and $75.9K, as per the Social Blade website.

YouTube channel and more

Sandesh Tamang has periodically posted Free Fire-related content, becoming one of the top YouTubers from Nepal. According to Social Blade, he is ranked fifth in his country.

There are over 1020 videos on his channel, out of which the most-watched one has 7.6 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish