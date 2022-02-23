B2K’S Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more in February 2022

Over the last few years, demand for content around Free Fire has risen at an exponential rate. B2K, otherwise known as Born2Kill, has risen to prominence as one of the most popular YouTubers.

The channel is run by two brothers, Moez and Walid, who have been producing content for quite a while. At the time of writing, their subscriber count was over 8.68 million, while their views have surpassed 567.31 million.

B2K’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

B2K’s Free Fire MAX ID is 320653047. The content creator is placed in Platinum I in BR-Ranked and Silver II in CS-Ranked.

Lifetime stats

B2K's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

B2K has 9360 appearances in lifetime squad matches and has 1673 victories, possessing a win rate of 17.87%. With 54396 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 7.08.

Meanwhile, he has participated in 3138 games in the duo mode and has remained unbeaten in 510, equating to a win percentage of 16.25%. With a K/D ratio of 5.64, he has 14815 frags.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has also featured in 1410 solo matches and has 173 wins, corresponding to a win ratio of 12.26%. He has accumulated a total of 4650 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

B2K's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

B2K has played 26 ranked squad games and has four first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 15.38%. In the process, he has notched up 80 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.64.

The content creator has competed in a single duo match as well.

Note: B2K's Free Fire stats will change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Monthly income through the Born2Kill channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the monthly earnings of B2K from the main channel are between $1.5K and $24K.

YouTube channel

The primary channel run by Moez and Walid is ‘Born2Kill,’ and they have been posting content for a few years. There are currently over 418 videos, with the most-watched one possessing 14 million views. In the last 30 days, they have gained over 60 thousand subscribers and 6.003 million views.

Apart from that, they have numerous other channels where the content is mostly related to Free Fire.

