Sooneeta’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, channel ranking, Discord server link, and more

Sunita Thapa Magar, who is otherwise identified as Sooneeta, is one of the most prolific Free Fire content creators. The renowned personality hails from Nepal, and she frequently posts content and streams the game on her YouTube channel.

Her overall subscriber count has surpassed the mark of 4.73 million. Her channel has over 391 million views as well.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire MAX ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has played 23426 matches in the squad mode and has managed to secure 5454 victories, possessing a win rate of 23.28%. With a 3.22-K/D ratio, she has racked up 57934 kills.

She has featured in 1927 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 298, equating to a win rate of 15.46%. With 3521 frags, she has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.16.

The content creator has 958 appearances in solo matches and has 73 victories, which comes down to a win rate of 7.62%. In the process, she has 1609 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.82.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the new BR-Ranked Season 26, Sooneeta has competed in 111 squad games and bettered her foes in 60, translating to a win rate of 54.05%. She has accumulated 450 kills for a K/D ratio of 8.82.

CS Career

Sooneeta's CS Career (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has played 3148 Clash Squad matches and has 1825 victories, leading to a win rate of 57.97%. The YouTuber has 14946 kills with a KDA of 1.59.

Note: Sooneeta's Free Fire stats will change as she plays more matches.

Discord server link

TSooneeta’s discord server (Image via Discord)

Sooneeta’s discord server has over 22000 members, and readers can join by clicking here.

YouTube channel and ranking

Sooneeta has been producing content based on the game for quite some time, with the oldest video on her channel going back to September 2018. Sooneeta has gone from having around 1.1 million subscribers two years ago (February 2020) to her current tally of 3.5 million.

As per Social Blade, she is ranked 4th in Nepal.

