Raistar's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, monthly income, and more stats (February 2022)

The Free Fire community has several famous players whom the audience follows solely for their electrifying gameplay. Raistar is one of them from the Indian community and has made a name for himself in the last few years.

The YouTuber has collected more than 6.56 million subscribers. His popularity can be understood by the fact that even though his last video was released in December 2021, he has gained 110k subscribers and more than 2.709 million views within the last 30 days.

What is Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

Raistar’s ID in Free Fire MAX is 12022250. According to multiple sources, his real name is Akshay.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played 16.5k squad matches (Image via Garena)

Raistar has entered 16526 squad games and has performed better than the opposition on a total of 2759 occasions, earning him a 16.69%-win rate. He has taken out 54382 opponents, adding to a K/D ratio of 3.95.

The YouTuber has contended in 4497 duo matches and secured 706 Booyahs, acquiring a win ratio of 15.69%. With 14379 kills, he has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 3.79.

He has made 3548 appearances in the solo games and achieved first place for a total of 401 times, resulting in an 11.30%-win rate. Raistar has attained 10776 frags in these games, amounting to a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Ranked stats

Raistar has no solo matches to his name (Image via Garena)

Raistar is currently without a match on his profile in the ongoing ranked season.

CS Career

Raistar has a K/D ratio of 1.80 (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has played 3280 matches in this mode and ended up winning 1754 of them, equating to a win rate of 53.47%. Additionally, the content creator has 24341 kills while registering a KDA ratio of 1.80.

Note: Raistar’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Raistar's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports the players’ estimated earnings to be within the range of $677 and $10.8K. The yearly income based on the current number is estimated at around $8.1K - $130K.

YouTube channel

Raistar occasionally posts videos on the primary channel and has just over 30 uploads, yet they have already racked up 149 million views. However, he actively streams on the Rai Live channel, which has more than 2.55 million subscribers and 111 million views.

