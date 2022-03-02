Vincenzo's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, and monthly income details in March 2022

Vincenzo, also known as OP Vincenzo, is a well-known name in the global Free Fire community. He plays on the Middle East server of the battle royale title, and fans specifically recognize him for his outstanding skills and gameplay.

Over the past few years, he has regularly uploaded videos to his channel. His current subscriber count has surpassed 6.84 million, and his views have crossed 463.75 million.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

Vincenzo’s Free Fire MAX ID is 437144862. He is ranked Heroic in Battle Royale and is placed Silver III in Clash Squad.

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Vincenzo has played 23481 squad games and has secured 3867 victories, leading to a win rate of 16.46%. With 87059 kills and 32091 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.44 and a headshot rate of 36.86%.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has featured in 1754 matches, winning 305, resulting in a win rate of 17.38%. With a K/D ratio of 3.57 and a headshot rate of 20.02%, he has 5171 kills and 1035 headshots.

The content creator has also taken part in 1188 solo games and has managed to come out on top on 109 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 9.17%. He has racked up 3031 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.81 and has 701 headshots for a headshot rate of 23.13%.

Ranked stats

Vincenzo's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Vincenzo has appeared in 62 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire MAX and has 16 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 25.80%. The player has 272 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.91. He has 228 headshots for a headshot rate of 83.82%.

Apart from this, he has not played any ranked matches in the current ranked season.

CS Career

Vincenzo's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

When looking at the Clash Squad mode, Vincenzo has competed in 4437 matches and has remained unbeaten in 2540, equating to a win rate of 57.25%. He has notched 43562 kills and has 28634 headshots, upholding a KDA of 2.61 and a headshot rate of 65.73%.

Note: Vincenzo’s stats within the game are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Monthly income of Vincenzo from his channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the monthly income of Vincenzo through his channel is between $1K and $16.3K. In comparison, his yearly earnings lie in the range of $12.2K and $195.8K.

YouTube channel

Vincenzo’s meteoric ascent to fame has been incredible, with thousands of gamers viewing his content all across the world. Two years ago (March 2020), he had 1.34 million subscribers, and he has gained over 5.5 million since then.

There are presently over 450 videos on Vincenzo’s channel, with the most-watched one standing at over 47 million.

