Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, discord link, and monthly income in March 2022

Gyan Sujan, better known by his YouTube channel — Gyan Gaming, is a content creator who produces videos relevant to Garena Free Fire. He has established himself as one of the most prominent figures in the game’s Indian community, possessing a substantial following.

Over the years, his subscriber count has grown immensely, currently standing at 13.8 million. Additionally, his channel’s total number of views has surpassed 1.94 billion.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, real name, and stats

His Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167, and his real name is Sujan Mistri.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming has featured in 19138 squad games and has 6832 victories, leading to a win rate of 35.69%. In the process, he has 68787 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.59.

The internet star has secured 510 first-place finishes in 2235 matches in the duo mode, resulting in a win percentage of 22.81%. With 6107 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The content creator has played 1442 solo games and has 159 wins for a win ratio of 11.02%. He has accumulated 2363 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.84.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has not played any ranked games in the ongoing season of Free Fire MAX.

CS Career

Gyan Gaming has appeared in 1193 matches in the Clash Squad mode and has come out on top on 603 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 50.54%. He has 5814 kills at a KDA of 1.27.

Note: Gyan Gaming’s stats within the game are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income and discord

Gyan Gaming’s monthly income through his channel lies between $12.1K and $193.5K. In comparison, his yearly earnings range from $145.1K to $2.3 million. (Source: Social Blade)

To join his Discord server, fans can use this link!

YouTube channel

Sujan has been posting Free Fire-related content regularly for the past few years. However, he initially started his channel by uploading videos about games like Clash of Clans and more.

Furthermore, as per Social Blade, he has gained 300 thousand subscribers and 48.383 million views in the last 30 days.

