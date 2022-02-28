Slumber Queen’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, monthly income, and more in February 2022

Over the last several years, there has been an influx of Free Fire related content being created in various regional languages. This has led to the rise of numerous YouTubers, and among the most famous figures from India is Slumber Queen, who uploads videos in Tamil.

As of this writing, she is on the road to 700 thousand subscribers, with her current subscriber count standing at 680 thousand. Additionally, she has over 3 million followers on Booyah.

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire MAX ID, real name, and more details

Slumber Queen’s Free Fire MAX ID is 525471774, and her real name is Pavi. Listed below are her stats as of today, 28 February:

Lifetime stats

Slumber Queen's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Slumber Queen has played 15199 squad games to date, winning 4308 of them, resulting in a win rate of 28.34%. With 29972 kills, she has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.753.

In the duo mode, she has made 2266 appearances and has accumulated 293 victories, equating to a win rate of 12.93%. In the process, she has racked up 3736 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.89.

The content creator has participated in 1214 solo games and has 64 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 5.27%. With a K/D ratio of 1.99, she has 2284 kills.

Ranked stats

Slumber Queen's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In BR-Ranked Season 26 of Free Fire MAX, Slumber Queen has played 96 squad matches and has come out on top on 29 occasions, leading to a win rate of 30.20%. She has notched 285 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.25.

Apart from this, Pavi has not played any ranked games in solo or duo mode.

Note: Slumber Queen's Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Slumber Queen's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, the monthly income of Slumber Queen lies between $35 and $554. On the other hand, her yearly earnings are in the range of $415 and $6.6K.

YouTube channel

Slumber Queen has been regularly streaming Free Fire and uploading videos for the past few years. Consequently, she has garnered a good fanbase in India.

At the moment, there are over 510 videos on her channel, and she has amassed a total of over 30.47 million views to her name.

Edited by Siddharth Satish