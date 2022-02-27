Insta Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, Discord server link, monthly income, and more in February 2022

Sarat, well known by his followers as Insta Gamer, is a YouTuber from Kerala, India, who primarily posts videos related to Free Fire. His unique content has won him a considerable fan base, and he has recently gotten signed as a content creator by Galaxy Racer (GXR).

He has 1.56 million subscribers to his name on his main channel, alongside 178.08 million views. Additionally, he runs two other channels to stream the game and upload YouTube Shorts, respectively.

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 197218153, and here are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Here are his lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Insta Gamer has played 15709 squad games and has 3441 first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 21.90%. He has secured 40157 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Meanwhile, he has made 2234 appearances in the duo mode, winning 320 for a win rate of 14.32%. With 4902 frags, he has a kill-to-death ratio of 2.56.

The YouTuber has also participated in 1807 solo games and has 123 victories, possessing a win ratio of 6.80%. In the process, he has 2787 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.65.

Ranked stats

Insta Gamer has not played many ranked matches (Image via Garena)

Insta Gamer has played only five squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has managed to kill ten enemies, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Note: Insta Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Monthly income and discord server

Insta Gamer's earnings and other details on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the monthly income of Insta Gamer through his channel is between $837 and $13.4K. In contrast, the yearly earnings lie between $10K and $160.7K.

To join the discord server of Insta Gamer, players can use this link.

YouTube channel

Insta Gamer has emerged as one of the top creators to upload videos in Malayalam. He started posting content a few years back, with his oldest video dating back to August 2019.

There are presently over 1500 videos on the channel, out of which the most-watched one has gained over 1.2 million views.

Edited by Srijan Sen