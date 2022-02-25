CarryMinati BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI, is one of India's most widely played titles on the mobile platform. The game's large user base has led to the overall growth of content creation, livestreaming, and esports.

Ajey Nagar, better known as CarryMinati, is India's best-known internet personality. CarryisLive is one of his few YouTube channels, where he broadcasts a variety of games and has previously streamed BGMI. The following is a look at his in-game ID.

CarryMinati's BGMI ID, stats, and more details

This is his ID (Image via Krafton)

CarryMinati's BGMI ID is 545247961, and his in-game name is Khalidjamonday. Here are his stats as of today:

C1S2

Squad

Stats in C1S2 (Image via Krafton)

CarryMinati appeared in 8 ranked squad matches and secured one win for a win ratio of 12.5%. In the process, he had 16 finishes at an F/D ratio of 2.00.

C1S1

Squad

CarryMinati's squad stats in C1S1 (Image via Krafton)

In C1S1, CarryMinati had featured in 6 squad games and had bettered his foes in 2, which came down to a win ratio of 33.33%. He had a total of 9 finishes, ensuring an F/D ratio of 1.50.

Season 19

Squad

He had played 32 games (Image via Krafton)

Meanwhile, in Season 19, the popular YouTuber had competed in 32 squad matches, winning 8 of them at a win ratio of 25.00%. CarryMinati had precisely 100 finishes for an F/D ratio of 3.12.

Duo

Duo stats (Image via Krafton)

Apart from that, the internet personality had played 19 ranked games in the duo mode in the same season. In them, he had five wins, upholding a win ratio of 26.3%. With an F/D ratio of 4.37, he had accumulated 83 finishes.

Note: CarryMinati has not played any matches in the current season of BGMI, and the ones mentioned above are his stats from the previous few seasons.

Monthly earnings

Monthly earnings on the primary channel (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly earnings from the CarryMinati YouTube channel are between $14K and $224.2K, as per Social Blade.

Earnings from CarryisLive (Image via Social Blade)

On the other hand, the monthly income from the CarryisLive channel lies between $7.4K and $118.8K.

YouTube channel

CarryMinati has been uploading content to his primary channel for quite some time now. He also started his gaming channel a long time ago, and he's been publishing clips and streaming games on it for more than five years.

At the time of writing, the two channels possess 34.9 million and 10.7 million subscribers.

