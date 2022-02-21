Scout's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, season rank, and more in February 2022

Tanmay "Scout" Singh is regarded as one of the pioneers of BGMI esports. Known for his insane all-round skills, Scout has become an inspiration to many budding talents who wish to replicate his performance. He has silenced his critics with his gameplay time and again.

A true gamer, Scout has established himself as a popular YouTuber who entertains his audience by playing Battlegrounds Mobile India and several other games.

Everything about BGMI star Scout and his profile in the game as of February 2022

BGMI ID and IGN

With a massive follower base, Scout is one of the most popular personalities in the Indian gaming community. As a result, his in-game ID is also searched by a lot of fans who send him friend requests to play with him. Scout's unique ID that distinguishes him from the rest is 5144286984.

Scout is known for using fancy in-game names (IGN) when he is not playing official tournaments. Players can search for his profile using his IGN to send him in-game popularity. His IGN is GOMLUMON.

Seasonal rank and stats

As a professional BGMI esports player, Scout takes part in most of the tournaments and scrims (both official and unofficial). This keeps him busy throughout the day and as a result, he can only play classic matches while livestreaming.

However, he has still managed to reach the Ace Master tier with 4780 seasonal points in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4.

Snippet showing Scout's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

Scout has played 141 classic matches this season and has emerged victorious in 19 of those matches. Along with his teammates, Scout has reached top 10 in 66 games. He has dealt a total of 139060.8 damage with an average damage of 986.2. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D Ratio of 5.32 with 750 total finishes to his credit.

However, 22 most finishes and 2881 damage dealt in a single match remains his best performance this season.

Monthly earnings

Scout is the owner of Team XSpark and is part of the popular organization - S8UL. However, his biggest source of income is through his YouTube channel, sc0ut, which has over 4.34 million subscribers. According to Social Blade, he has earned between $6.8K - $108.9K in the last 30 days from YouTube.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan