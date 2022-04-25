How to get free Ramadan-themed grenade skin in Free Fire this week (April 2022)

Ramadan-themed events have been in Free Fire for around a week, and they have offered players a wide range of free items. Recently, the Weekend Mission 1 drew to an end, and its next iteration is set to be made available in the upcoming weekend.

Additionally, Garena has added a preview of Weekend Mission 2, which discloses all of the information, such as the missions that must be performed and the rewards. Among the prize list is an exclusive themed grenade skin named “Grenade - Emerald Power.”

Here’s a look at how users will be able to get the grenade skin this week.

Note: The event hasn’t started, and users will only be able to get the rewards on specific days.

Free Fire: Details on how to get free Ramadan-themed grenade skin (April 2022)

Event will be available only on the two specific days (Image via Garena)

Ramadan Weekend Mission 2 will only be accessible in Free Fire on 30 April and 1 May. Consequently, users will have about 48 hours to get the Grenade skin and other items.

These are the exact details mentioned within the game about the missions and rewards:

Booyah 3 times in Clash Squad mode: Grenade – Emerald Power.

Reach Top 3 in Battle Royale mode: The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate.

Play 40 minutes: Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate.

Play 80 minutes: Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate.

The missions are pretty easy to complete and individuals will likely be able to accomplish them within the first day itself. As the themed rewards are pretty rare, they should not miss out on the opportunity to get this particular grenade skin.

After completing the tasks between the aforementioned dates, these are the steps that can be followed to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Gamers can first open Free Fire on their devices, and then tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon. This will take them to the Events section.

Step 2: For the next step, they may press the ‘Ramadan 2022’ option and select the ‘Weekend Mission 2’ event.

This is the event which the users will have to select (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, players can tap on the ‘Claim’ button present beside the rewards to get their hands on the grenade skin.

Later, users can equip the same via the ‘Armory’ section.

Disclaimer: As Free Fire is banned in India, users from the country must not play the game. However, they may play the MAX version, which wasn’t banned.

