When will Free Fire OB37 update be available to download? Release date, time, features, and more

With each update, Garena brings new features into Free Fire to continuously improve the gameplay experience. The previous update was released in September, providing players with captivating features and content.

Now that it has been a few months since the release of the previous update, users are awaiting the next patch. The OB37 patch is on the horizon, and developers have begun to share teasers on their official social media handles in a bid to generate excitement.

Read through to learn more about the update, its release time, and other announced details.

Free Fire OB37 update release date and time

Garena has officially announced the release of the Free Fire MAX OB37 update on the Indian server. The months-long wait will finally be coming to an end on November 16, 2022, with the launch of the patch. The developers have also offered a detailed overview of the upcoming features.

Since the updates for both variants of the battle royale title are released on the same day, you will also be able to experience the new version on November 16, 2022. Once the update is rolled out, you may download it directly through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Maintenance scheduled for the previous Free Fire MAX update (Image via Garena)

Pre-scheduled maintenance will take place on the day of the patch, and the game will not be accessible for this period. While the developers haven't yet announced the exact timings, the maintenance is expected to commence at 4 am (UTC +0) and will run until 11:40 am (UTC +0).

However, an update will be available in between this scheduled break. Thus, you may expect the Free Fire OB37 update to start rolling out between 6 am (UTC +0) and 8 am (UTC +0). The update will be available to everyone before the end of the maintenance.

While you can download the update through the store, you cannot access the game until the servers are up and running. Anyone attempting to play the battle royale title during this timeframe will encounter an error message, and there is no workaround except to wait out the break.

Garena will also provide attractive patch rewards as well (Image via Garena)

The developers have also announced a few rewards for the players on the Free Fire MAX India server. These rewards will vary depending on the servers but can include vouchers, skins, loot crates, and more.

Revealed features

OB37 update will bring exciting features (Image via Garena)

The developers have also provided a detailed overview of the upcoming patch on the Indian server. The new additions include weapons, a pet, loadout mode in CS, Bomb Squad 5v5 mode, Weapon Mastery, Social Island Football, and more.

The patch will also feature a number of other adjustments, including multiple weapon balancing, fewer level-up requirements, and lower cost to unlock skill slots.

Additionally, in the coming days, the developers will release the latest episode of the Kelly Talk Show, which should offer a clear rundown of the features.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should refrain from playing Free Fire. Instead, they can enjoy the MAX version, which was not on the list of banned applications.

