Free Fire MAX Melting Vault event: How to get free Steel Cowboy Bundle and other rewards

Melting Vault is one of the new events live in Free Fire MAX. The interesting concept of the event is that you do not need to pay diamonds to make spins but unique tokens. You can obtain these tokens by exchanging items of epic+ or below rarity on your account.

The prize pool for this event features exciting rewards, including the Steel Cowboy Bundle, multiple gun skins, loot boxes, and more. Additionally, you will receive rewards for making a specified number of spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Melting Vault event guide

New Melting Vault event started in Free Fire MAX's Indian server on December 21, 2022, and will be available until January 3, 2022. You must collect unique tokens by exchanging your existing cosmetics during this period.

You can use these tokens to make a spin. A single spin costs two tokens, while ten spins are priced at 20 tokens. The latter also guarantees new unique items from the prize pool and hence may offer better value.

The prize pool for the new event includes the following:

Steel Cowboy Bundle

AUG – Phoenix Knight

MAG7 – Amber Megacypher

Weight Of Victory

Katana – Sterling Futurnetic

Night of Scythe

Thrash Goth

Mythos Four Backpack

K.O. Night Champions Belt

Maniacal Chainsaw

Motor Bike – Purple Rev

Brassy Audiobomb Loot Box

Mischief Pixel Loot Box

Tatsuya

Luna

Iris

Hoot

Fang

Finn

Scan Playcard (2h)

Summon Airdrop Playcard (2h)

Resupply Map Playcard (2h)

Bounty Token Playcard (2h)

Enflamed Terror (MAC10 + Kingfisher) Weapon Loot Crate

Dragon Mob (Thompson + M82B) Weapon Loot Crate

2x Violet Fear (Charge Buster) Weapon Loot Crate

Violet Fear (G36) Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2023)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2023)

Additionally, you will receive spin milestone rewards which comprise of:

20 spins: Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2023)

40 spins: Name Change Card

60 spins: Moco Skywing

Steps to access the event and obtain rewards in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the guide given below to receive rewards from the Melting Vault event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the Melting Vault event section by clicking on the go-to button under the corresponding section in the event tab.

Click on the "GO TO" button to reach the particular event in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the items you do not wish to keep from your collection and exchange them for unique tokens.

It is important to reiterate that the selected items will be permanently removed from your vault, which cannot be reverted. Thus, it would help if you exercised caution while exchanging the items in the Melting Vault section.

You can now use the collected tokens to make spins and get free rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Access the Vault Royale section of the event and spend the previously collected tokens to make spins.

You will receive items randomly from the prize pool. Additionally, you can collect spin milestone rewards from the right-hand side.

The event might provide value to gamers with an extensive in-game collection, as you may have to give up a long list of items to obtain the new ones.

