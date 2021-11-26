Ajjubhai vs Amitbhai: Free Fire stats, collection, Clash Squad and ranked compared

The Indian Free Fire community is home to a number of well-known Free Fire content creators, some of whom have amassed unparalleled levels of fan following and viewership.

Ajjubhai and Amitbhai are two of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. They run the popular YouTube channels Total Gaming (29.8 million subscribers) and Desi Gamers (12.3 million subscribers), respectively.

What are Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 451012596. The user’s statistics are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has outstanding lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has featured in 12,762 squad games and performed better than his opponents in 3,049 games, dropping in a win ratio of 23.89%. With 49,481 kills, the YouTuber has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.09.

Total Gaming has 356 victories in 1,824 duo matches, sustaining a win rate of 19.51%. He picked up 7,277 kills, leading to a kill-to-death ratio of 4.96.

The internet star has 1,008 squad matches against the name, remaining unbeaten in 91 of these, adding a win percentage of 9.02%. He has also attained 2,552 kills, while his K/D ratio stands at 2.78.

Ranked stats

He has a K/D ratio of 12.75 in the duo mode (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has won 67 of the 418 squad games, which has provided him a win rate of 16.28%. The content creator has marked 2,039 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 5.81.

He has also played nine duo matches and bettered all the opponents five times, handing him a win rate of 55.55%. With a K/D ratio of 12.75, Ajjubhai has secured 51 frags all together.

In the end, Total Gaming contested in 32 solo games and only has 11 kills for a K/D ratio of 0.34.

Clash Squad stats

Clash Squad stats of Ajjubhai (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has engaged in 805 Clash Squad matches and secured 527 wins, for a win ratio of 55.80%. Total Gaming has eliminated 4,620 enemies with a KDA of 2.02.

What are Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats?

The ID of the famous Free Fire YouTuber is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Here are his lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has bettered his foes in 2,463 of the 9,015 squad matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 27.32%. With 24,243 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.70.

Apart from this, he has played 4,913 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 813, having a win rate of 16.54%. In the process, he has notched 13,375 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.26.

The YouTuber has also played 3,766 solo games and has 313 Booyahs, managing a win ratio of 8.31%. He has accumulated 8,878 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers has brilliant ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Desi Gamers has featured in 113 squad matches in the current season and has 29 wins, resulting in a win rate of 25.66%. He has racked up 443 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.27.

Meanwhile, he also has 14 wins in the 105 duo games, equating to a win percentage of 13.33%. At a K/D ratio of 4.49, he has 409 frags.

Amitbhai has made 112 appearances in the ranked solo games and has 7 Booyahs, converting to a win ratio of 6.25%. The player has 279 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.66.

Clash Squad stats

These are the stats of Amitbhai in Clash Squad (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has played a total of 1,795 Clash Squad games in Free Fire and has 1,088 wins for a win rate of 60.61%. In the process, he has 9,390 kills at a KDA of 1.67.

Comparison

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai Amitbhai Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Matches 1008 1824 12762 3766 4913 9015 Wins 91 356 3049 313 813 2463 Win rate 8.02% 19.51% 23.89% 8.31% 16.54% 27.32% Kills 2552 7277 49481 8878 13375 24243 K/D ratio 2.78 4.96 5.09 2.57 3.26 3.7

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai Amitbhai Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Matches 32 9 418 112 105 113 Wins 0 5 67 7 14 29 Win rate 0 55.55% 16.28% 6.25% 13.33% 15.66% Kills 11 51 2039 279 409 443 K/D ratio 0.34 12.75 5.81 2.66 4.49 5.27

Clash Squad stats

Ajjubhai Amitbhai Number of games 805 1795 Wins 527 1088 Win rate 55.80% 60.61% Kills 4620 9390 KDA 2.02 1.67

Amitbhai has a superior win rate in lifetime squad and solo matches, while Ajjubhai has the edge in terms of K/D ratio of all these games. He also has a better win percentage in ranked duo matches.

Ajjubhai has the upper hand in terms of K/D ratio and win percentage in the ranked duo and squad games, while Desi Gamers has the lead in the solo matches.

In the Clash Squad games, Amitbhai has a higher win ratio, as Ajjubhai has a greater KDA.

Collection

Ajjubhai and Amitbhai are two of the biggest content creators in the Indian community and have a vast assortment of items. However, the rarity of items is subjective, and it is a matter of perspective whose collection of items is better.

