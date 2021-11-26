BNL's Free Fire ID stats, real name, country rank, monthly earnings and best videos

Oussema Elloumi, otherwise recognized as OP BNL, is a content creator from Tunisia who makes videos related to Garena Free Fire. On his primary YouTube channel, he regularly posts content based on gameplay and more.

Over the years, he has amassed 7.5 million subscribers and 518.63 million views, representing his fame. He additionally has 959 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

Oussema runs a second channel named “BNL TV,” where he has 436 thousand subscribers.

What is BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats?

BNL’s Free Fire ID is 297929835. All his stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

BNL has joined 28270 squad matches and triumphed on 3913 occasions, which has eventually come down to a win rate of 13.84%. He has piled up 96176 frags, approximating a K/D ratio of 3.95.

He has played relatively fewer duo games with a total of 778 appearances and holds a win tally of 84 matches, amounting to a win ratio of 10.79%. With 1450 eliminations, the internet star has secured a K/D ratio of 2.09.

BNL has competed in 1293 matches in the solo games while bettering his opponents on 81 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 6.26%. His K/D ratio equals 2.10, as the user has achieved 2550 frags.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

BNL has participated in 395 ranked squad games and has come out on top in 42 matches, equating to a win rate of 10.63%. The YouTuber has recorded 1250 kills to his name in the process and retains a kill-to-death ratio of 3.54.

He has not yet entered a duo match this season.

BNL has engaged in a single solo match and has only added one kill in the process.

Note: BNL’s Free Fire stats will change as he plays in more Free Fire games.

Income and country rank

His earnings and country rank (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that BNL’s approximated earnings are within the range of $1.8K - $29.2K. He is the top most YouTuber in Tunisia in terms of subscribers.

YouTube channel and best videos

BNL has been churning out Free Fire gameplay/highlight content for more than two years now and has established a vast audience. His most-watched video went live in December 2019 and has been watched 13 million times. In the video, he has utilized the M1014 to decimate the foes in the game’s early stages.

The second-best video has 9.4 million views and is a headshot montage by the renowned content creator.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Although all these are from the training ground, the headshots are very satisfying to watch.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha