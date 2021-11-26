Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, guild, monthly income, and best videos

Yuvraj Singh Tomar, often known as Romeo Gamer, is a well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He has become extremely popular in recent years due to the exciting content he has posted on his YouTube channel.

He currently has approximately 2.25 million subscribers, alongside a total of over 138.93 million views. In addition, Romeo Gamer also has 284 thousand followers on his Instagram account.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, and guild

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 137719383. He is a member of the Romer-Army guild whose ID number is 1012706681.

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Romeo Gamer has appeared in 16530 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 5406 of them, maintaining a win rate of 32.70%. With 53986 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.85.

He has competed in 4742 duo games and has outclassed his enemies in 658, which comes down to a win percentage of 13.87%. In the process, he has racked up 15573 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Finally, the internet star has remained unbeaten in 952 of 5993 solo games, having a win ratio of 15.88%. He has accumulated 25321 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.02.

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Romeo Gamer has featured in precisely 250 squad games in the current ranked season and has 109 first-place finishes, upholding a win percentage of 43.60%. With a K/D ratio of 8.26, he has 1164 frags.

Apart from this, he has five wins in 44 duo matches, corresponding to a win rate of 11.36%. He has notched 140 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The YouTuber has played 18 solo games as well and has three Booyahs, converting to a win ratio of 16.66%. He has 84 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.60.

Note: Stats mentioned here are recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as Romeo Gamer continues to play more matches in Free Fire.

Monthly income

Romeo Gamer's income (Image via Social Blade)

Romeo Gamer’s monthly income is between $1K and $16.4K, according to Social Blade.

Best videos

The three most-watched videos on Romeo Gamer’s channel are at 8.9 million, 4.1 million, and 3.8 million views. Readers can watch them below:

1) Ajjubhai Vs Romeo Gamer Funniest Collection- Who Will Win? Garena Free Fire

2) Only Treatment Gun Challenge- Hard Challenge For Romeo- Garena Free Fire

3) Factory Pe Mili Romeo Ki Juliet- Win 2 Weekly Membership By Romeo Free Fire

YouTube channel

Romeo Gamer began posting Garena Free Fire-related content about two and a half years ago, and the oldest video on his channel is from June 2019.

He has garnered 30 thousand subscribers and 4.111 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish