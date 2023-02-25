Free Fire MAX Step Up event: How to get new outfits, vouchers, loot box, and more

Garena has brought back the Step Up event in Free Fire MAX, and it has been quite some time since it's been brought to the Indian server. This time, it brings two Electrified-themed outfits as grand prizes, which can be obtained by spending the game's premium in-game currency, diamonds.

Alongside these two outfits, players can potentially get several other rewards, including vouchers, a loot box, gun crates, and more. The following section presents a detailed overview of the rewards that are available in the Step Up event and the procedure to collect those rewards.

A brand new Step Up event begins on the Free Fire MAX Indian server

A new Step Up event has made its way into the Indian server of Free Fire MAX on February 25, 2023, and players will be able to get their hands on the Electric Bundles by March 3, 2023. For this event, it's not possible to obtain even a single reward free of cost as you must spend diamonds to draw the specified items.

The event is designed uniquely as the items are spread across three tiers bottom/low, middle, and top. The specifics of the items available are as follows:

The three tiers of the rewards in Step Up event (Image via Garena)

Bottom tier

Secret Clue

Bonfire

Pet Food

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date – March 31, 2023)

Night Scouter Loot Box

Middle tier

Diamond Royale voucher (Expiry date – March 31, 2023)

Fleet Electric Bundle

Flaming Skull (M4A1 + SKS) Weapon Loot Crate

Booyah Weapon Loot Crate

Top tier

Dart Electric Bundle

Mechanical Wings

Lightning Strike (MP40) Weapon Loot Crate

Each tier has a separate cost to draw the rewards; once the item has been received, it won't be repeated. Consequently, the price to get the subsequent rewards will increase irrespective of the tiers.

The cost of drawing the very first reward at the lowest tier will be nine diamonds, with the middle option being 29 diamonds, and the topmost one is 99 diamonds.

Steps to claim rewards from the Step Up event in Free Fire MAX

You can get amazing cosmetics by following these steps in Free Fire MAX's newly introduced Step Up event:

Select Step Up: Electrified option from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Visit the Events tab in Free Fire MAX and select the Step Up: Electrified option from the menu.

Step 2: Click the Go button to access the special web event interface.

You can obtain rewards from a higher tier by spinning from a lower tier (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Use your diamonds to draw the desired number of items from each of these tiers. Continue drawing the rewards until you have obtained your desired items.

After obtaining the mid and top-tier bundles, you can equip these outfits from the Vault section in Free Fire MAX.

You can draw only one reward from the bottom and mid-tier, which will cost you 9 and 29 diamonds, respectively. Subsequently, you can focus only on the top tier. The cost of drawing a reward from the highest tier is 99 diamonds, 199 diamonds, and 599 diamonds.

Even in the worst case scenario, you will receive five items, including a backpack, bundle, and more, for 935 diamonds.

