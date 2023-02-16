Free Fire MAX Monson Orakii Top-Up event leaks: Server, rewards, and more

Garena unveiled the calendar for Free Fire MAX's Monson Orakii event series on February 15, revealing the forthcoming content in the game. The calendar also showcased the Monson Orakii Top-Up event, which is expected to become available on February 20, 2023.

Data miner VIP Clown recently leaked the rewards for the upcoming event on Instagram. The leaked information suggests that the event and its rewards will be available on the servers of India, Bangladesh, and Singapore when it is released on February 20, 2023.

In the following section, readers can learn more about the leaked rewards of the Monson Orakii Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX.

Monson Orakii Top-Up: Leaked rewards for the upcoming Free Fire MAX event

Like most of the top-up events in Free Fire MAX, Monson Orakii Top-Up will have two prizes. The leaked rewards, which will be a part of the Monson Orakii Top-Up event, include the following:

Voidborne Backpack - Claimable after a top-up of 100 diamonds

Claimable after a top-up of 100 diamonds Voidborne Sickle - Claimable after a top-up of 300 diamonds

It is important to note that the rewards will not be made available after purchasing diamonds via membership plans. Therefore, you must use the in-game top-up service or Games Kharido to purchase diamonds.

How to buy a diamond bundle in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to purchase diamonds in the game:

Step 1: Launch the latest version (OB38) of the game on your device.

Step 2: Sign in using the platform associated with your FF account.

You can also use a guest account to sign into the game, but it is advisable to bind your FF/FF MAX ID to a platform. Guest accounts often lose their data after uninstallation or updates, but linking the account to a platform will save your progress.

Step 3: Tap the diamond icon to access the top-up menu, where the following bundles are listed:

100 diamond bundle: ₹80

310 diamond bundle: ₹250

520 diamond bundle: ₹400

1060 diamond bundle: ₹800

2180 diamond bundle: ₹1600

5600 diamond bundle: ₹4000

Step 4: You can choose your desired bundle and purchase it to unlock the rewards of the top-up event.

Step 5: After completing the transaction, claim the rewards from the Top-Up Event tab.

Once you have obtained the rewards from the Monson Orakii Top-Up event, you can easily access them in your inventory and equip or use them as needed. Alternatively, you can also use the Games Kharido platform as a way to top up your account.

