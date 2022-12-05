What is Games Kharido and how to purchase Free Fire MAX Diamonds through it?

Diamonds and Gold are two currencies in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. One can earn the latter by grinding hard in the game, but the former has to be bought. Players can acquire Diamonds by spending money on top-ups or membership plans.

Gamers should go for a subscription plan as it provides better value for money. However, to obtain rewards through certain events, they have to use top-ups. In this case, they can use Games Kharido, Garena's "top-up center for the Indian server," to acquire Diamond bundles.

Note: One should go for the method mentioned if they want to get rewards through a top-up event in the game. Otherwise, membership plans are far more beneficial.

Free Fire MAX Indian server: Guide to obtaining Diamonds via Games Kharido

One can grab Diamond bundles from the Games Kharido website (Image via Garena)

Games Kharido's highlights are the additional Diamond rewards that players get with their purchases. However, to buy the currency from the top-up center, the key requirement is the Garena prepaid card, which one must own.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to grab Diamonds through the top-up center:

Step 1: You must open the official website of the Indian server's Garena top-up Center, Games Kharido, using the link here.

Use your preferred login method on the Games Kharido website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select "Free Fire MAX" and use any of the following alternatives to log into the website:

Facebook

Google

Twitter

VK

Player ID (you will need to fill in the given box manually)

If you are using a Guest profile in Free Fire MAX, bind that account to a specific platform, as it will help safeguard your in-game progress like purchases, Diamonds, stats, collections, and more.

One must carefully fill in the password for their Garena prepaid card (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After logging in, choose your desired Diamond bundle and carefully fill in the password for Garena PPC (prepaid card).

Step 4: Tap the Confirm button to finalize the purchase.

The site will take a few moments to confirm and credit your Free Fire MAX game account with the purchased Diamonds.

A guide on purchasing Garena prepaid card

How to grab Garena Prepaid Card to purchase Diamonds from the Games Kharido website (Image via MTCGAME)

Many players do not own Garena PPC, which is obtainable via websites like MTCGAME. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to acquire Garena's Prepaid Card to use it on the Games Kharido website:

Step 1: Open the MTCGAME website using the link given here.

Step 2: Use the search box to find Garena and choose "Free Fire MAX" with the "Global" tag.

Step 3: Choose your desired number of Diamonds and confirm the payment.

Subsequently, you will receive your Garena Prepaid Card, which you can use on Games Kharido to purchase the Diamonds.

