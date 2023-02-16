Free Fire MAX M.O Ring leaks: Rewards, start date, servers, and more

As Garena reveals the new Monson Orakii calendar within Free Fire MAX Indian server, the anticipation for the new cosmetic collection release has peaked. Adding to the excitement, a new set of leaks have become available, shedding light on the upcoming M.O. Ring event, which will go live on February 18, 2023, as per the official schedule.

Leaks from the upcoming Luck Royale have come in from Venom OFC, a popular source in the Free Fire community. The post provides a comprehensive overview of the rewards and how to collect them.

The following section provides all the leaks of the upcoming M.O. Ring in Free Fire MAX.

Upcoming Free Fire MAX M.O Ring leaked

In a recent Instagram post, Venom OFC shared a clip of the upcoming M.O. Ring Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX. As stated, the event will be available for India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers on February 18 with the same rewards.

It will feature four attractive prizes – Essential Turtleneck, Void Genotype, Lacuna Genotype, and Silent Statement. Each belongs to the Monson Orakii brand and allows you to accumulate a few brand points required to claim the Antique Tempo Loot Box.

By spending diamonds, you will need to spin for the four rewards, making it a paid event. Moreover, there is no guarantee of obtaining a particular prize. However, unlike other Luck Royales, you can collect special tokens and exchange them for the preferred rewards.

The event will be accessible until March 3, 2023. While the data miner has not shared the price of the spins, the video indicates that a single spin costs 19 diamonds, while a pack of five spins costs 90 diamonds.

The price of spins in the current DMC Ring (Image via Garena)

However, this is not in line with the prices in the current DMC ring or the previous Densho ring, where a single spin required 20 diamonds, while 11 required 200.

Although the rewards were leaked, the Monson Orakii calendar features a rewards icon, providing gravitas for the same.

Other items as part of Monson Orakii event

Monson Orakii calendar provides an overview (Image via Garena)

The Voidborne Gloo Wall is already available on the Free Fire MAX Indian server as part of the M.O. Wall and requires the expenditure of diamonds. You will have to spend 575 diamonds to receive the Gloo Wall skin, a backpack, and other rewards.

A separate top-up reward is also slated to commence on February 20, 2023. It will provide a free Voidborne Backpack and Voidborne Sickle free of cost.

