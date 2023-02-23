5 best Gold Royale Bundle in Free Fire so far (February 2023)

Garena, the developer of the popular battle royale game Free Fire, is known for its continuous efforts to introduce new items, bundles, and skins to the game.

In January 2023, developers launched a new Gold Royale. The following section details this upcoming release and some of the best Gold Royale Bundles in Free Fire.

Best Gold Royale Bundle in Free Fire as of 2023

Gold Royales are introduced in specific cycles and are typically released alongside game updates. The grand prize offered in the Gold Royale is changed regularly to keep things fresh and provide players with various exclusive items.

During the early cycle of the Gold Royale, players can win the current exclusive item, which will be available for the next five days before being replaced by a new one.

It's essential to take advantage of this limited-time offer to spin the Gold Royale. So, watch for the latest updates and get ready to test your luck.

1) Hailstorm Honey Bundle

Jero Size @JeroSize "FINALLY GOT THIS IN NORTH AMERICA FOR FREE" "FINALLY GOT THIS IN NORTH AMERICA FOR FREE" https://t.co/dpldVkjfh1

The Hailstorm Honey Bundle is the latest Gold Royale Bundle being rolled out by Garena. Players can now access this exciting bundle through the Luck Royale feature tab.

To obtain the Hailstorm Honey bundle, players can spin the Luck Royale for 300 gold per spin or purchase a pack of 10+1 spins for 3,000 gold. Additionally, players can use a Gold Royale Voucher instead of gold to make their spins. Each player can also make one free spin every 24 hours.

Luck Royale offers a random selection of items from the prize pool, including trial cards for gun skins and individual fashion items. Players may also receive loadout items as a reward. However, there is no guarantee that a particular reward will be obtained after a certain number of spins.

2) Imperial Corps Bundle

The Imperial Corps Bundle (Image via Garena)

Players have used the items and gears they gained from this Bundle since June 2020. The Imperial Corps Bundle is one of Free Fire MAX's most visually attractive bundles. The Bundle offers visually stunning headgear, tops, and shoes.

3) Break-dancer Bundle

One of the most popular bundles in Free Fire (Image via PRG Army/YouTube)

This was one of the rarest bundle collections in Free Fire MAX. As the name suggests, players get a complete head-to-toe get-up, which looks like a break-dancer.

4) Dunk Master

Dunk Master Bundle was introduced as a 4th-anniversary reward to players (Image via GODSPEED FF/YouTube)

One of the oldest Gold Royale bundles introduced in Free Fire, the Dunk Master Bundle transforms players into basketball players. Even after so many years, the Dunk Master attire is still popular among players.

The Bundle was first introduced in October 2018 and was later reintroduced in a special 4th-anniversary update of Garena Free Fire.

5) Toxic Lime Bundle

This one’s a sleek-looking bundle introduced by Garena (Image via Mitra Gaming/YouTube)

The Toxic Lime Bundle is one of Garena's latest additions to the Gold Royale feature. The bundle features a vibrant green and black color scheme, with toxic symbols and graffiti designs on the clothing and accessories.

The Toxic Lime Bundle is a unique and eye-catching addition to the Gold Royale feature. It is very popular among players who enjoy collecting exclusive skins and items for their avatars.

