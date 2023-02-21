Free Fire MAX Chroma Futura events: Rewards, schedule and more

With the current Mission: Makeover events ending in the coming days in Free Fire MAX, Garena has announced the Chroma Futura event series next. The weekly schedule posted on the official social media handles provides a glimpse of upcoming activities, and all eyes are set on the corresponding rewards.

Events are slated to start on February 24, 2023, and the peak day is scheduled for March 8, 2023. Additionally, data miners have leaked event posters, which has excited the entire community.

Read through to learn more about the upcoming event and the rewards in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX Chroma Futura event to start on February 24, 2023

Garena shared a post on the official social media handles, revealing the weekly schedule for Free Fire MAX players on the Indian server. The post also revealed a few details of the upcoming Chroma Futura event series in the battle royale title.

Work Hard Play Hard is one of the first events to kick off as part of the event series, starting on February 24 and continuing until February 27, 2023. The event poster has already been leaked, and it will allow players to get the Techno Chopper Blade free of cost; however, no revelation has been made about the mode of acquiring the skin.

On the same day, a Daily Trials event will commence on the Free Fire MAX India server, allowing users to test new characters and gun skins daily.

The event will run until March 9, 2023, so players will have plenty of opportunities to test the skins. They will also benefit from the new Weapon Skins Lifetime Progress, which helps them earn permanent skin through the trial card.

In the weekly schedule, Garena has even revealed the appearance of the grand prize for the upcoming event series. As per VIP Clown, a popular data miner in the community, the outfit will be called the Jock Shock Bundle, featuring a top, bottom, shoes, head, and mask.

Moreover, it can be equipped with both male and female characters in the game, making it a valuable reward; however, no details on how players can acquire it have been leaked.

Other than this, the developers have not revealed any details of the upcoming Chroma Futura event; however, they are expected to bring in multiple other attractive rewards, keeping the entire player base engaged until early March.

Ongoing events in Free Fire MAX India server

The ongoing events will end in a few days (Image via Garena)

As part of the Monson Orakii campaign, the M.O. Ring Luck Royale and M.O. Top-Up event are live in the game. The former will be accessible until March 3, 2023, while the latter will conclude on February 26, 2023. Users need diamonds to acquire the outfit from the M.O. Ring, and they can get additional rewards from the top-up on the purchase of diamonds.

The Mission: Makeover campaign will close in a few days, with Damage Challenge and the ongoing web event available until February 23, 2023. Thus, players have two days on hand to collect attractive freebies.

