New Free Fire MAX M.O. Top-Up event: Get free Voidborne Backpack and Voidborne Sickle

With the arrival of the new Free Fire MAX M.O. Top-Up event on the Indian server, players have an opportunity to get their hands on two freebies, Voidborne Backpack and Voidborne Sickle. The event is part of the Monson Orakii event series, which releases items from the brand.

The event began in Free Fire MAX on February 20, 2023, right after the completion of the previous Valentine’s Top-Up event. Similar to other previous top-up events, you must purchase diamonds to qualify for the two rewards.

M.O. Top-Up event provides a free Voidborne Backpack and Sickle in Free Fire MAX

The M.O. Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX provides two attractive mythic rewards for free. You have until February 26, 2023, to meet the diamond purchase thresholds.

The two requirements of the current top-up event are set at 100 and 300 diamonds, and it provides the following rewards free of cost:

Get a free Voidborne Backpack on the purchase of 100 diamonds

Get a free Voidborne Sickle on the purchase of 300 diamonds

You can get your hands on both cosmetics by purchasing 300 diamonds. Given the rarity of the two rewards and the price of similar items in the store, this is a perfect deal.

Additionally, the backpack is part of the Monson Orakii brand and has 20 brand points associated, which will help you collect a free loot box.

These two items are essentially available free of cost as you only have to acquire the said number of diamonds, and you won't have to spend the premium in-game currency.

Steps to get Voidborne Backpack and Sickle from M.O. Top-Up event

You can follow these steps to collect attractive cosmetics through the M.O. Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: You must first fulfill the diamond purchase requirements of the current top-up event. To do so, you'll need to purchase the 310-diamond pack for ₹240. If you are looking to acquire a bigger pack, then it is better to buy the remaining diamonds during the next top-up event.

The price of diamonds on the Indian server (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the payment is complete and the diamonds are added to your account, you can collect the rewards through the event section.

Select the M.O. Top-Up from the available events in the tab (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Load the Monson Orakii tab in the event section of the game, which you can access by clicking on the calendar icon.

Step 4: Select the M.O. Top-Up event from the available events on the left menu.

The button beside the rewards will be activated (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Click the claim button beside the eligible rewards.

Lastly, you can equip the backpack through the vault, while the Sickle will be available in the weapon section.

